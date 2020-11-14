Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Mickelson says he is driving like a 'stallion' at the Masters

If I get that fixed for the weekend, I'm going to make a run." Mickelson is swinging a 47.5-inch driver at the tournament and has been long and accurate from the tee box but is putting well below the field average, highlighted by an ugly three putt on par-four third for bogey on Friday.

Reuters | Augusta | Updated: 14-11-2020 07:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 07:31 IST
Golf-Mickelson says he is driving like a 'stallion' at the Masters

Phil Mickelson has been explosive off the tee but will need to be better on the greens if the American is to add a fourth Green Jacket to his wardrobe at the Masters this weekend. The 50-year-old fired a second round two-under 70 on Friday to sit four strokes behind the leaders and said if he can get a better feel for the course's large, sloping greens, he has a shot at winning his sixth major title.

"I'm driving like a stallion. I'm hitting the ball great," Mickelson told reporters. "And I'm putting awful. If I get that fixed for the weekend, I'm going to make a run."

Mickelson is swinging a 47.5-inch driver at the tournament and has been long and accurate from the tee box but is putting well below the field average, highlighted by an ugly three putt on par-four third for bogey on Friday. "I'm very frustrated and disappointed with the way I've putted," he said.

"I've let eight, nine, 10 shots on the green, and it's pathetic. I'm going to fix that and hopefully make a run. But you can't make those mistakes in this field. "But we've got 36 more holes, and I'm playing well enough to keep me in it."

This year's Masters is truly like no other, having been pushed from April to November with no fans are in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Mickelson said his most important supporter is all the gallery he needs - his wife Amy.

"She is the most charismatic, intelligent, dynamic person I've ever met, and her energy and support means more to me than anything," he said. "To be able to see her out here and have her on holes that she's never been able to see before, like 12 and 13, is an experience of a lifetime for both of us. I'm so happy she's here."

TRENDING

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi greets people on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Diwali on SaturdayBest wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy, he tweeted...

UK PM Johnson, Prince Charles mark Diwali with victory of light over darkness messages

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles used the analogy of victory of light over darkness as reflective of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic crisis as part of their annual messages to mark the festival of Diwali on Saturday. J...

Israeli operatives killed al Qaeda’s No. 2 leader in Iran in August -New York Times

Al Qaedas second-in-command, accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa, was killed in Iran in August by Israeli operatives acting at the behest of the United States, the New York Times reported on Fr...

SpaceX launch of crew on first 'operational' mission delayed by weather

NASA and high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musks rocket company SpaceX announced on Friday a 24-hour weather delay of their planned launch of four astronauts into orbit for NASAs first full-fledged human mission using a privately owned spacecraft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020