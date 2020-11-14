Left Menu
Development News Edition

I haven't had too many stresses with short bowling: Smith dares Indian pacers

Australian run-machine Steve Smith has dared the lethal Indian fast bowling unit to bring on the short stuff in the upcoming marquee Test series, saying he has faced a lot of it in his life. everything is between your ribs and your head." Indian play three ODIs, three T20s and four Tests starting November 27.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 14-11-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 12:29 IST
I haven't had too many stresses with short bowling: Smith dares Indian pacers
According to the former captain, trying short-pitched bowling against him could work in Australia's favour. Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Australian run-machine Steve Smith has dared the lethal Indian fast bowling unit to bring on the short stuff in the upcoming marquee Test series, saying he has faced a lot of it in his life. According to the former captain, trying short-pitched bowling against him could work in Australia's favour.

"If teams are trying to get me out like that it's probably a big benefit for the team because it takes a lot out of people's bodies if you continually bowl short," Smith told News Corp. "I've faced a lot of short bowling in my life and I haven't had too many stresses with it. I suppose we'll just wait and see." Against New Zealand in the 2019-2020 season, Smith was dismissed by left-arm pacer Neil Wagner four times, as the Kiwi consistently attacked the batsman with short-pitched deliveries aimed at his body.

Smith, though, still managed to average nearly 43 in the three matches and wore the bowlers down with his dogged approach in the middle, helping the others to pile on the runs. "It's no dramas for me. I just play the game and sum up the conditions, how they're trying to get me out and being able to counter that," Smith said.

He acknowledged that Wagner executed it well, but others may not be able to replicate that. "I mean, a few different oppositions have tried it and they've certainly found it more difficult to (execute it) the way Wagner did. He's got an amazing skill set where his speeds go up and down... everything is between your ribs and your head." Indian play three ODIs, three T20s and four Tests starting November 27. The ODI and T20 series will be played in Sydney and Canberra from November 27 to December 8. The much-anticipated Test series begins with the Day-Night Test at Adelaide from December 17.

The Indian attack will comprise Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in lead roles. The tourists will call on Ishant Sharma if he recovers from the side injury sustained at the IPL. Umesh Yadav and the promising Navdeep Saini are also part of India's Test squad. Smith was not part of the previous series between the two teams as he was serving his one-year suspension for the ball-tampering scandal.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal greet people on Diwali

Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday greeted Delhiites on Diwali, with the AAP supremo inviting people to participate through live telecast in a Lakshmi Pujan to be attended by him at Akshardham Temple in t...

Film sets hierarchical, OTT platforms provide sense of equality: Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan says unlike films, the digital streaming platforms provide artistes with an egalitarian environment where everyone is treated as an equal. Khan was one of the first mainstream Bollywood stars to enter the digital medium ...

With historic win in Georgia, Biden's projected electoral college vote tally matches Trump's in 2016

President-elect Joe Biden has wrested Georgia and President Donald Trump has retained North Carolina, major US media outlets have projected, bringing the closely-fought and bitter 2020 presidential race to a close. Trump, who has not yet co...

Cricket-India get Saha boost, Ganguly says stumper to be fit for Australia tests

Indian cricket board BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has no doubt wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, currently nursing a double hamstring injury, will be fit for Indias four-test series in Australia beginning next month. Saha, considered technica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020