Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramos causes missed spot kick drama on record-setting night

Remo Freuler's technique was perfect to guide an angled, half-volley shot that rose and floated beyond Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón's reach. Spain's lapse in Switzerland let Germany take the lead in Group 4 of the Nations League top tier ahead of their decisive meeting on Tuesday in Seville.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 15-11-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 09:36 IST
Ramos causes missed spot kick drama on record-setting night
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A World Cup winner, European champion with Spain and Real Madrid, and expert penalty taker, Sergio Ramos had scored from his last 25 spot kicks. On the night of his European men's record-setting 177th international appearance on Saturday, he was given two chances from the spot to celebrate with a goal.

Ramos missed them both. Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer twice guessed right, and dived to his right, to save in the 57th and 80th minutes. Though the first was well struck, the second was a flat, slow flop of an attempted chip and kept Spain trailing by one goal.

Ramos was spared further embarrassment by substitute Gerard Moreno firing an 89th-minute leveller in a 1-1 draw in the Nations League. Still, Spain coach Luis Enrique was not going to lose faith in his captain who is among world soccer's most battle-hardened defenders.

"Ramos hadn't missed in 25 tries," Enrique said. "If there had been a third penalty, he would have taken it as well. And a fourth, and a fifth." The Ramos drama, as he passed Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon's European men's mark of 176 international games, took some attention from a high-class goal that gave Switzerland a 26th-minute lead. Remo Freuler's technique was perfect to guide an angled, half-volley shot that rose and floated beyond Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón's reach.

Spain's lapse in Switzerland let Germany take the lead in Group 4 of the Nations League top tier ahead of their decisive meeting on Tuesday in Seville. Germany won 3-1 against a Ukraine team that lost four players to positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday.

Though Ukraine took a surprise early lead, Leroy Sane soon leveled for the 2014 World Cup winner. Timo Werner then scored twice on his return to the Leipzig stadium where he made his name before an offseason move to Chelsea. France became the first team to advance to the Nations League Final Four next year, beating defending champion Portugal 1-0 in Lisbon.

The second-half goal was scored by midfielder N'Golo Kanté pouncing on a loose ball fumbled by Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio. "They proved tonight that France are still a great team," coach Didier Deschamps said.

Even without the injured Kylian Mbappe, France ensured it will top Group 3 ahead of completing its program against Sweden on Tuesday. The four top-tier group winners qualify for a knockout mini-tournament scheduled next October, and to be hosted by the Group 1 winner. That will be Italy, Poland or the Netherlands.

Sweden improved its chances of avoiding relegation to the second tier by beating Croatia 2-1 on Saturday. GAME CANCELED For the first time on Saturday, UEFA canceled a Nations League game because of COVID-19 infections.

Norway was due in Romania to play on Sunday, but could not travel after players were ordered into quarantine by its home health authorities. Norway risks a 3-0 loss by forfeit for not fulfilling the match scheduled in Bucharest. There are no clearly available dates in the international calendar to make up the game.

UEFA said it sent the case to its disciplinary committee for a decision. Norway is currently level with Austria at the top of their group in second-tier League B. They are due to meet in Vienna on Tuesday in the final round.

LOWER TIER GAMES In League C, Montenegro is one point clear in Group 1 from Luxembourg, which lost at last-placed Cyprus 2-1. Montenegro drew against Azerbaijan 0-0 playing the second half with 10 men. The game went ahead in neutral Croatia because UEFA ruled Azerbaijan cannot host home games during conflict with neighboring Armenia.

In fourth-tier League D, Malta beat Andorra 3-1 and trails three points behind Group 1 leader Faroe Islands which it hosts next. The Faroes missed the chance to seal promotion by drawing at Latvia 1-1. In three-team Group 2, leader Gibraltar drew at San Marino 0-0 and next hosts second-placed Liechtenstein.

ICELAND CHANGE Iceland coach Erik Hamrén will leave the job days after losing in the European Championship playoffs. Leading 1-0 after 87 minutes in Hungary on Thursday, Iceland conceded two late goals to fall short of a third straight major tournament.

Hamrén said at a news conference on Saturday he will step down after Nations League games against Denmark on Sunday and England on Wednesday. The Swedish coach, who guided his home nation to the Euros in 2012 and 2016, said: "The World Cup qualifiers start in March and it is better in my mind that someone else takes over."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Prestige Group's Q2 sales booking up 9 pc at Rs 1,123 cr despite slowdown in property mkt

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects sales bookings rose 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,123.3 crore during September quarter on better demand for its residential properties despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bengaluru-based real estate d...

Continued robust demand for diesel trims vindicates company's stand: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India is witnessing a robust demand for diesel models in its portfolio which vindicates its stand for continuing with the technology even in the BS-VI emission regime, according to a senior company official. The countrys secon...

Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA

A federal judge in New York has ruled that Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf assumed his position unlawfully, a determination that invalidated Wolfs suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme...

Rugby-Pumas shock hands Australia Tri-Nations opportunity - Hodge

Australia will be wary of Argentina in next weeks Tri-Nations test but also aware that the Pumas beating the All Blacks has opened up an opportunity for the Wallabies to get their hands on some silverware, Reece Hodge said on Sunday.The Tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020