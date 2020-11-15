Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Turkey for record-equalling seventh F1 title

Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Turkey for record-equalling seventh F1 titleReuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 17:30 IST
Britain's Lewis Hamilton took a record-equalling seventh world championship and became Formula One's most successful driver of all time after winning a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday. The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's seven titles in style, lapping sole title rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas on a nightmare afternoon for the spinning Finn.
Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport.
- READ MORE ON:
- Michael Schumacher's
- Valtteri Bottas
- Lewis Hamilton
- Finn
- Hamilton