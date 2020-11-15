FACTBOX-Motorcycling-MotoGP world champion Joan Mir
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 19:24 IST
Factbox on Spain's Joan Mir, who clinched his maiden MotoGP title with a seventh-placed finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday. Born: Sept. 1, 1997 in Palma, Spain (age 23)
* Received his first bike, a Polini, at the age of six and took inspiration from watching his uncle, Joan Perello, who participated in the 125 cc class. * Idolised seven-times premier class champion Valentino Rossi while growing up.
EARLY LIFE * Competed for two seasons in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and secured three wins to finish runner-up to Jorge Martin in 2014.
* Made his Grand Prix debut the following year at the Australian GP, replacing the injured Hiroko Ono, but did not finish the race. MOTO3
* Moved up to Moto3 with Leopard Racing in 2016 and claimed his first win in Austria before being named rookie of the year. * Made his breakthrough in 2017 winning 10 out of 18 races to seal his maiden world championship title.
MOTO2 * Stepped up to Moto2 with Marc VDS Racing Team in 2018 to fill the spot vacated by champion Franco Morbidelli. Stood on the podium four times en route to a sixth-place finish.
MOTOGP * Ending his contract with Marc VDS prematurely in mid-2018, Mir graduated to the premier class with the Suzuki factory team, replacing Andrea Iannone.
* Ended his debut campaign in 12th place on the back of several top-10 finishes. * Offered the first glimpse of his title pedigree in the premier class by finishing second in Austria this year. Followed up with five podium finishes in his next six races.
* Bagged his maiden MotoGP victory at the European Grand Prix in Valencia, edging out team mate Alex Rins to become the ninth different winner of the 2020 premier class season. * Sealed the title with a seventh-placed finish in Valencia to become Suzuki's first world champion since Kenny Roberts Jr. in 2000. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
