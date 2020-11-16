Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Poor start again costs McIlroy chance for major glory

Not for the first time at a major, a poor first round all but ended Rory McIlroy's victory chances and left him wondering what he needs to do to overcome his Masters jinx and complete the career grand slam. It would be all too easy for amateur psychologists to maintain that McIlroy succumbs to the early pressure before freeing up once he has no choice but to release the shackles and go birdie hunting.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 04:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 04:25 IST
Golf-Poor start again costs McIlroy chance for major glory

Not for the first time at a major, a poor first round all but ended Rory McIlroy's victory chances and left him wondering what he needs to do to overcome his Masters jinx and complete the career grand slam.

It would be all too easy for amateur psychologists to maintain that McIlroy succumbs to the early pressure before freeing up once he has no choice but to release the shackles and go birdie hunting. But he just about acknowledged as much after finishing equal fifth on Sunday, nine strokes behind winner Dustin Johnson at Augusta National on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman shot 75 66 67 69, finally jumping onto the leaderboard in the final round, even if the good ship Johnson had sailed by then. "I just got a little careful, a little tentative... just didn't trust my swing, didn't commit to what I was doing, and this course more than any other can make you do that at times," McIlroy said recalling his first round which spilled into a second day.

"The first day I actually did okay. I was even par through nine (holes) and then just that second morning I just didn't quite have it (completing the first round). "I need to take the positives. I played the last 54 (holes) really well and only made two bogeys in that stretch, which is probably the best run of golf I've played here."

McIlroy endured a similarly poor start at last year's British Open in his homeland at Royal Portrush, hitting his first tee shot out-of-bounds en route to shooting 79 and missing the cut despite a second round of 65. But while he might never get a chance of playing another Open at Portrush, he will have another crack at the Masters in only five months as the tournament is expected to return to its usual April timeslot.

Whether spectators will return next year remains uncertain, given the rising number of coronavirus cases in the United States, but McIlroy suspects he was helped without the energy that thousands of fans provide. "I loved the feeling of being relaxed out there and it's something I probably need to try to adopt going into five months' time," he said.

McIlroy needs to win the Masters to become the sixth player to complete the career grand slam of all four majors, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Poor start again costs McIlroy chance for major glory

Not for the first time at a major, a poor first round all but ended Rory McIlroys victory chances and left him wondering what he needs to do to overcome his Masters jinx and complete the career grand slam.It would be all too easy for amateu...

N.Korea's Kim orders tightening of anti-virus measures amid global pandemic -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a tightening of state emergency anti-coronavirus systems in the face of the worldwide pandemic, as he presided over a meeting of the politburo of the ruling Workers Party, state news agency KCNA said ...

Peru's interim president resigns after protest deaths spark fury

Perus interim president, Manuel Merino, resigned on Sunday, leaving the country in limbo and without a leader after lawmakers demanded he step down following the deaths of two people in protests over the sudden ouster of his predecessor. Me...

Opposition parties win major cities in Bosnia local elections

Opposition parties proclaimed victory on Sunday in mayoral elections in Bosnias largest cities, Sarajevo and Banja Luka, defeating long-ruling nationalists and setting a trend that analysts say may be followed in the general election in 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020