Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Jones warns England untested ahead of Ireland clash

England beat winless Italy, who Jones referred to as a 'tier two' team, in their final Six Nations match to seal the title last month before thumping Georgia 40-0 in their opening Autumn Nations Cup match over the weekend. Ireland have played three times since the sport returned after the COVID-19 hiatus, beating Italy and Wales while losing to France, and Jones said they were a "massive step-up".

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 09:31 IST
Rugby-Jones warns England untested ahead of Ireland clash

England may be at a disadvantage going into the Autumn Nations Cup clash against Ireland as they have not been tested by high-ranking teams in recent matches compared to Saturday's opponents, coach Eddie Jones has said. England beat winless Italy, who Jones referred to as a 'tier two' team, in their final Six Nations match to seal the title last month before thumping Georgia 40-0 in their opening Autumn Nations Cup match over the weekend.

Ireland have played three times since the sport returned after the COVID-19 hiatus, beating Italy and Wales while losing to France, and Jones said they were a "massive step-up". "You've just got to look at the world rankings. It's like going from playing Nishikori to Djokovic," Jones told reporters, referring to tennis players Kei Nishikori and Novak Djokovic, who are 40 and 1 respectively in that sport's ATP Rankings.

"Our difficulty is that we've played two tier-two countries and we're going to play against a team who have had a great preparation against Wales and France. "(Ireland) are a tough, physical team, they've been at the top of world rugby for the last four or five years, in the top four or five teams."

Ireland are ranked fifth in the world and finished third in the Six Nations under Andy Farrell, who took over the reins this year when Joe Schmidt stepped down after the World Cup. "Obviously they've had some great European success and had a change of coach after the World Cup and Andy has made their attack a little bit unpredictable," Jones added.

"They present a massive physical challenge and a good tactical challenge."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Celebrity snapper Rankin focuses on death in online show; Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton's 'Freaky' Rules Over Box Office With $3.7 million Debut

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Celebrity snapper Rankin focuses on death in online showRankin, the British photographer best known for his shots of celebrities and supermodels, has turned his lens to the subject...

Health News Roundup: Merkel, German states consider tougher COVID-measures; U.S. COVID-19 cases cross 11 million as pandemic intensifies and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Medical costs of discharged German COVID patients 50 above pre-admission levels studyMedical costs of German COVID-19 patients who have left hospitals are on average 50 higher than before...

Sports News Roundup: Japan PM Suga says will work closely with IOC to host Tokyo Olympics; Poor start again costs McIlroy chance for major glory and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Roethlisberger shines as Steelers rout BengalsPittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for a season-best 333 yards, including four touchdowns, as the Steelers remained undefeated ...

PM Modi greets nation on 'Bhai Dooj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Monday. The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and sister.Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, Modi tweeted. On Bhai Dooj,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020