Arsenal become first PL club to join UN Sports for Climate Action Framework

Arsenal on Monday became the first Premier League club to sign up to the United Nations (UN) Sports for Climate Action Framework.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:34 IST
Arsenal logo . Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal on Monday became the first Premier League club to sign up to the United Nations (UN) Sports for Climate Action Framework. The UN initiative aims to bring together the global sports community with a commitment to align with the goals of the Paris Agreement and support the ambition to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

"We're delighted to reinforce our commitment to tackling climate change by becoming the first Premier League club to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework," Arsenal said in a statement. Arsenal's operations director, Hywel Sloman, said they are proud to be the first club to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.

"Arsenal is committed to leading the way on sustainability among Premier League clubs and we are proud to be the first club to sign up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework. Together with our partners, we've already implemented a number of environmentally-friendly practices across the club," Sloman said in a statement. "This includes becoming the first Premier League club to switch to 100 percent green electricity since the beginning of our partnership with Octopus Energy in 2016, and a new partnership with aluminum packaging company Ball Corporation, which is designed to help us and our millions of fans around the world reduce our impact on the environment. We will continue to use the power and reach of Arsenal to inspire our global communities and push each other towards a more sustainable future," he added. (ANI)

