Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Mercedes aiming to start Hamilton contract talks in days

Mercedes expect to start contract talks with Lewis Hamilton in the next few days now the Briton has clinched a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship, team boss Toto Wolff has said. The 35-year-old Hamilton's current deal ends next month.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 05:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 05:32 IST
Motor racing-Mercedes aiming to start Hamilton contract talks in days

Mercedes expect to start contract talks with Lewis Hamilton in the next few days now the Briton has clinched a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship, team boss Toto Wolff has said.

The 35-year-old Hamilton's current deal ends next month. "Flying back from a seventh drivers' championship, you can't talk about a contract. It wouldn't do justice to the achievement," the Austrian told the BBC.

"We're going to give it a few days then we are going to talk about it." Wolff told reporters jokingly after Hamilton won Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix to clinch the title, and equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's seven, that Hamilton had "got really more expensive".

He also indicated that there was still no rush. "I think more than likely we are looking towards the end of the year," the Austrian said of the timeframe.

"Not that we wouldn't find time for each other but I don't want to put ourselves under pressure to say before Bahrain or before Abu Dhabi we will announce a new contract because there isn't any pressure. When it's done it's done." MORE CHILLED

Formula One heads to Bahrain next week for races on successive weekends before the Dec. 13 finale in Abu Dhabi. Both sides have said they want to continue but just have to put pen to paper.

"We’ve got three weeks in the Middle East -- so, now it’s a bit more chilled but I still have three races ahead of me that I want to win," Hamilton said on Sunday when asked about the talks. "It’s not done but we will get it done, I’m sure." Mercedes have won the last seven constructors' and drivers' titles and the cars and rules are substantially the same next year.

Hamilton is now Formula One's most successful driver of all time, with a record 94 wins. "He loves racing and the competition, as does the team and myself... so I see us going for more next year, maybe putting another great year on and then obviously we have this tremendous, challenging regulations change for 2022," said Wolff.

"I see us going for a while."

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off -source

President Donald Trump asked for options on attacking Irans main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step, a U.S. official said on Monday.Trump made the request during a meeting on Thursday with his top...

Huawei selling Honor brand to consortium of agents and dealers to keep the unit alive

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is selling its budget brand smartphone unit Honor to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers in a bid to keep it alive, the company and the consortium said on Tuesday. The deal comes after U.S. restrictions on ...

S.Korea to tighten social distancing amid COVID-19 case spikes

South Korea decided to strengthen social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area amid spikes in new coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Tuesday. Tighter curbs would ban public gatherings of 100 people or more, limit...

Universal, Cinemark agree on earlier home release for movies

Movie theater operator Cinemark Holdings Inc struck a deal that will allow Universal Pictures to offer its movies in U.S. homes as soon as 17 days after they debut in theaters, the companies said on Monday. The multi-year agreement is simil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020