Ramos not concerned by PSG transfer talks, says Luis Enrique

Spain's manager Luis Enrique has said that defender Sergio Ramos has not allowed his contract situation with Real Madrid to affect him while playing for the country in the Nations League.

ANI | Sevilla | Updated: 17-11-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 09:09 IST
Spain captain and defender Sergio Ramos (Photo/ Sergio Ramos Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Spain's manager Luis Enrique has said that defender Sergio Ramos has not allowed his contract situation with Real Madrid to affect him while playing for the country in the Nations League. Ramos is currently in the final year of his deal with Real Madrid and there have been speculations over the defender's future with the club.

The 34-year-old has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), however, there has been no official communication for either party. "Everything that is generated around Ramos is neither new, nor old, nor is it anything. It is what it is and what it means to have a player of this level. It is normal that there is pressure around and you have to live with that," Goal.com quoted Enrique as saying.

"If there is someone with enough experience to handle this personal situation it is Sergio Ramos. He is well prepared, and I see him the same as the first day we arrived at the national team, his enthusiasm, his leadership. His face does not change at all and this is part of the things that a footballer should know how to carry," he added. Spain will now lock horns against Germany in the Nations League later today. The side needs a win if they want to finish at the top of Group A4 and reach the finals of the Nations League.

In the Nations League match against Switzerland, Ramos ended up missing two penalties and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Before that, Ramos had scored 25 straight penalties for Spain and Real Madrid. In the match against Switzerland, Ramos had overtaken Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to become the most-capped player in European football.

Ramos now has 177 appearances for Spain in international football. Earlier, Buffon had recorded 176 appearances for Italy in international football. (ANI)

