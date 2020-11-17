Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uruguay's Suárez and Muñoz test positive for virus

Viña was also infected with COVID-19. Suarez will miss not only the Brazil game, but also Saturday's Spanish league match between Atlético Madrid and his former club Barcelona..

PTI | Montevideo | Updated: 17-11-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 09:20 IST
Uruguay's Suárez and Muñoz test positive for virus

Luis Suárez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Muñoz have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Uruguayan Football Association said. They and national team staffer Matías Faral, also infected, will miss Uruguay's home match against Brazil on Tuesday in South American World Cup qualifying.

“All three mentioned are in good healthy state and have already implemented the measures needed for the case,” the Uruguayan FA said on social media. Besides missing Suárez and Muñoz, Uruguay is already without goalkeeper Martín Silva, defenders Sebastián Coates and Matias Viña, midfielder Federico Valverde, and striker Maxi Gómez for the match against Brazil. Viña was also infected with COVID-19.

Suarez will miss not only the Brazil game, but also Saturday's Spanish league match between Atlético Madrid and his former club Barcelona..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Rising hunger, ‘an outrage in a world of plenty’: Guterres

An empty stomach is a gaping hole in the heart of a society. A stunted childs growth in the mind is progress for her and for everyone, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres attested to the Executive Board of the World Food Programme WFP.Well-de...

Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 408 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 408.15 points and Nifty up by 101.80 points.At 916 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 408.15 points or 0.94 per cent at 44,046.13 while the Nifty 50 was up by 101.80 poi...

WHO rolls out plan to rid world of cervical cancer, saving millions of lives

Eliminating any cancer would have once seemed an impossible dream, but we now have the cost-effective, evidence-based tools to make that dream a reality, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.The strategy, back...

Giroud's situation at Chelsea not good, says Deschamps

France manager Didier Deschamps has said that Olivier Girouds situation at Chelsea is not good and the striker may need to take a final call about his stint with the club by January. Giroud came off the bench in Frances 1-0 victory over Por...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020