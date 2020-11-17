Left Menu
Development News Edition

Partnership with MPL leads us to new frontier for Team India, says Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced its partnership with MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from Mobile Premier League, India's largest esports platform, as the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian Cricket Team.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:27 IST
Partnership with MPL leads us to new frontier for Team India, says Jay Shah
BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced its partnership with MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from Mobile Premier League, India's largest esports platform, as the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian Cricket Team. Under the newly-inked strategic partnership, MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement from November 2020 to December 2023. MPL Sports' association with the BCCI will begin with India's upcoming tour of Australia, 2020-21, which will see Team India sporting the new jerseys.

"The partnership leads us to a new frontier for Team India and for sports merchandising in the country. We look forward to working with a young Indian brand like MPL Sports to tap the potential that this sphere holds. This partnership aims at facilitating access to high-quality Indian cricket fan merchandise, including the coveted Indian cricket team jersey for cricket fans not just in the country but globally," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in an official BCCI release. The senior men and women and the Under-19 teams are also a part of the deal for the new kits.

Apart from Team India jerseys, MPL Sports will also sell licensed Team India merchandise. MPL Sports will offer the jerseys and its wide range of Team India merchandise to fans at affordable prices. "We are delighted to announce the dawn of a new era for Indian cricket with the appointment of MPL Sports as the kit sponsor for the Indian men's and women's national cricket team until 2023. We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team's kit, and bring Official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India," said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Bouygues sold 16.45 mln Alstom shares, still 8% of capital

Bouygues SAYS SOLD OFF 16.45 MILLION ALSTOM SHARES AT 2.95 EUROS. SAYS FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE, ITS OWNERSHIP WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT 8 OF ALSTOMS SHARE CAPITAL. Further company coverage...

24 hours in the ICU: Fighting for an open bed in coronavirus

Four more calls to go, each with careful words, painful silences. Its 2 p.m. in the intensive care ward of Marseilles La Timone hospital, and Dr. Julien Carvelli is phoning families hit by the second wave of the coronavirus with news about ...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appointed BFC's ambassador for positive change

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced that she has been appointed as the ambassador of positive change by British Fashion Council BFC. The actor took to Twitter to share that she will join the BFC in supporting the organisations ...

ISL introduces series of technological innovations for upcoming season

The Indian Super League ISL has introduced new technological innovations for fans to engage with their favourite clubs as the football resumes behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indias premier football tournament will be t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020