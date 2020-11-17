Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samit Patel signs two-year contract extension with Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club on Tuesday announced that Samit Patel has extended his stay at the club after signing a new contract.

ANI | Nottinghamshire | Updated: 17-11-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:26 IST
Samit Patel signs two-year contract extension with Nottinghamshire
Samit Patel (Photo/ Nottinghamshire Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club on Tuesday announced that Samit Patel has extended his stay at the club after signing a new contract. "Samit Patel, the stalwart Nottinghamshire all-rounder, will extend his professional career with the Green and Golds past 20 years after penning a new contract with the club," the club said in a statement.

The 35-year-old has signed a two-year deal. He made his first-team debut in 2002 and has since made 588 all-format appearances, taking 670 wickets and posting 20,322 runs. After putting pen to paper on a new deal, Patel said playing for the club means "everything to me".

"Playing for Notts means everything to me. I love the game, I love Trent Bridge, I love my teammates here and I love the club, so committing for another two years was a no-brainer really," Patel said in a statement. Patel believes the time is now right to focus primarily on white-ball cricket.

"At this point in my career, the best way for me to serve Notts on the field and to extend my time as a player for as long as possible is to focus on the white ball," the all-rounder explained. "That's what I'm going to do from now on, and this contract has been signed with that in mind. I'm not retiring from playing with the red ball, and I'll always be there for Notts in First-Class cricket if they need me," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Unlock: Telangana govt issues fresh guidelines for social gatherings

In partial modification of its previous Unlock guidelines, the Telangana government has allowed social, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political gatherings in closed spaces, up to 50 per cent of hall capacity with a ceiling of ...

Pompeo meets Orthodox spiritual leader in Istanbul

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo met Tuesday with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the worlds Orthodox Christians during a short trip to Turkey that has raised the ire of Turkish officials and includes no meetings with any of them. Pomp...

India and some African nations will witness biggest wave of urbanisation over next two decades, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and some African nations will witness biggest wave of urbanisation over next two decades, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi....

Zeotap gets $18.5mn funding from SignalFire's Breakout Fund

Zeotap on Tuesday said it has raised an additional USD 18.5 million about Rs 137.7 crore in its series C funding round from data-driven venture capital firm SignalFire. Zeotap is a customer intelligence platform CIP that helps brands better...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020