Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympian hurdler Jagmohan, who introduced scientific training methods dies

Olympian hurdler and multi-faceted sports personality Jagmohan Singh, who introduced scientific fitness training methods in athletics and other sports during his long stint at the NIS-Patiala, died of heart attack here on Tuesday. Beyond athletics, he was made fitness/physical conditioning coach of the Indian hockey team in 1973.

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:36 IST
Olympian hurdler Jagmohan, who introduced scientific training methods dies

Olympian hurdler and multi-faceted sports personality Jagmohan Singh, who introduced scientific fitness training methods in athletics and other sports during his long stint at the NIS-Patiala, died of heart attack here on Tuesday. He was 88.

Jagmohan, who had also served as joint director general of Sports Authority of India, represented the country in 110m hurdles in the 1960 Rome Olympics. He was the national champion in this event from 1958 to 1960. He also had held national records in 110m hurdles and decathlon. Not only he was a top athlete of his time, Jagmohan had served Indian sport as teacher, coach, administrator and physical trainer.

"Jagmohan was a pioneer in Indian sports. He introduced scientific training methods, especially in athletics, but also in hockey and cycling. He was a very active man even at his old age. Recently he sent me research papers," Lalit Bhanot, who had served as secretary of the Athletics Federation of India for a long time, said. After completing his B.Sc. degree, Jagmohan served in Punjab Police for nearly 10 years before joining NIS Patiala as a teacher in 1962. He passed then Amateur Athletics Federation of India's coaching course in 1956. He became Dean Teaching at SAI and was with the NIS Patiala till 1990. He also served as Director Sports at Punjabi University from 1990 to 1993.

In 1965, Jagmohan did a specialisation course in Physical Fitness and Sports Conditioning from the University of West Germany in Cologne. After returning from Germany, he introduced scientific training methods in the NIS courses and taught trainees on this subject. He trained sprinters and hurdlers in the national camp for nearly 20 years and was chief athletics coach in the 1966 Commonwealth Games and 1975 Asian Athletics Championships. Beyond athletics, he was made fitness/physical conditioning coach of the Indian hockey team in 1973. It was Jagmohan who introduced physical conditioning on scientific lines in Indian hockey. He accompanied the Indian hockey team in the 1976 Montreal Olympics in this capacity.

Jagmohan also became a physical conditioning advisor of the Cycling Federation of India in 2001..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

EU needs clean energy policy to speed investment, protect industry -research

The European Union EU should draw up a clean energy package next year to kick-start the investment needed to cut carbon emissions and meet its 2030 climate targets while protecting the competitiveness of its industry, researchers said on Tu...

Haryana govt to develop residential colonies for poor in rural areas

The Haryana government will develop residential colonies for the poor and middle class in rural areas of the state, an official statement said here on Tuesday. The Haryana Rural Development Authority will initially develop a model colony at...

Maha: Minister father a degree holder now, tweets MP son

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has become a degree holder securing 77.25 percent marks in the Arts stream, his Lok Sabha MP son Shrikant announced on Tuesday. Shrikant said the Thane district guardian minister and Shiv...

Switzerland-Ukraine match at risk from virus

The Swiss soccer federation says it is waiting for UEFA to decide if its Nations League match will be played after several COVID-19 infections were found in the visiting Ukraine squad. Ukraine has had six players test positive in Switzerlan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020