Learning under Curry, Thompson would be a great situation: James Wiseman

The moment James Wiseman has been waiting for is inching closer as the former Memphis center is all set for his career-defining night on Thursday, the day of the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman, who has been widely touted to be one of the top-three top prospects this year, said he will be grateful for any team that picks him but couldn't hide his excitement at the prospect of sharing the locker room with the Splash Bros Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

ANI | Connecticut | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:03 IST
NBA logo . Image Credit: ANI

The moment James Wiseman has been waiting for is inching closer as the former Memphis center is all set for his career-defining night on Thursday, the day of the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman, who has been widely touted to be one of the top-three top prospects this year, said he will be grateful for any team that picks him but couldn't hide his excitement at the prospect of sharing the locker room with the Splash Bros Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. "It would create an extra push in terms of my maturity as a basketball player. Learning under Steph and Klay would be a great situation for me to be in," said Wiseman.

Warriors, who have the #2 pick after finishing last season with the NBA's worst record, interviewed Wiseman and witnessed his workout. "They talked about my contribution to a team, what I will bring and how I would affect the team with my abilities and talked about my character off the court," Wiseman said about his interview with the Warriors. "They asked me questions on if I would be willing to go in there and work my tail off, which I will." Wiseman, much like Warriors, has nothing but winning championships on his mind. "The Warriors have won a lot of championships, so just being there in that type of tradition, being there in that type of environment will be great for me," he said. "I just want to win as many NBA championships as possible. I don't have anything else on my list."

With a potential to make an impact at both ends of the court, Wiseman is eager to learn as much as possible while being with any team in the NBA. "I'm going to put my full effort, have fun and try to get better," he said. (ANI)

