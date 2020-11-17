Alex Telles tests negative for coronavirus, available for Brazil's clash against Uruguay

Alex Telles has tested negative for coronavirus and as a result, the player is available for Brazil's clash against Uruguay. The Brazil Football Confederation has provided the update on the Manchester United defender.

"The defender already had the disease, was asymptomatic and with a non-transmissible condition of the virus, but he could not travel to Uruguay," the Brazil Football Confederation said in a statement. "On the last exam, however, Telles' test came back negative and the defender was released for the game," it added.

Earlier on Monday, Manchester United had said "reports in Brazil have suggested Telles has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time." The club had issued a statement saying that they are "checking on the situation" regarding Telles and will make an assessment when the player returns back to Manchester from international duty. "United's medical staff at the Aon Training Complex are monitoring the situation in Brazil and will make an assessment when Telles returns to England later this week," the club's statement had read.

However, the recent update from the Brazil Football Confederation has come as a boost for Manchester United. Brazil will take on Uruguay on November 18. (ANI)