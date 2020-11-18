Left Menu
Richardson withdraws from limited overs series against India, Tye called in

Richardson's decision seemed to have been influenced by this week's COVID-19 outbreak in Adelaide and the resulting closure of some state borders, forcing CA to airlift some cricketers, including Test skipper Tim Paine and Marnus Labuschagne to Sydney early ahead of the first ODI against India at the SCG on November 27.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 18-11-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 09:29 IST
Fast bowler Andrew Tye on Wednesday replaced Kane Richardson in Australia's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against India after the latter decided to be with his family in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cricket Australia has said that Richardson had informed the national selectors on Tuesday about his decision to withdraw from the squad to spend time with his wife and their newborn son.

"It was a difficult decision for Kane to make but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement issued by CA. "Kane wanted to remain in Adelaide with Nyki and their newborn son. We will always support our players and their families, even more so given the challenging environment we are in.

"We will miss what he brings to the team but completely understand and support his decision," it added. Richardson's decision seemed to have been influenced by this week's COVID-19 outbreak in Adelaide and the resulting closure of some state borders, forcing CA to airlift some cricketers, including Test skipper Tim Paine and Marnus Labuschagne to Sydney early ahead of the first ODI against India at the SCG on November 27. The first Test between India and Australia is scheduled to begin at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.

But CA had already made it clear that it remains committed to holding the first Test (Day-Night) in Adelaide and will continue to monitor the situation there. "CA has taken a proactive approach and mobilised a number of people across the country over the past 24 hours to shore up our men's domestic and international schedules," CA's interim chief executive Nick Hockley had said. "CA will continue to monitor the situation in South Australia and the resulting border restrictions around the country." PTI SSC SSC ATK ATK

