Tennis-Djokovic seeks way back on to ATP player council

Novak Djokovic appears to have made a U-turn and wants to rejoin the ATP player council having quit in August after forming a break-away organisation with Canadian Vasek Pospisil. The world number one caused shockwaves just before the U.S. Open when he announced he was forming the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) and was obliged to resign as head of the players council.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 02:45 IST
Novak Djokovic appears to have made a U-turn and wants to rejoin the ATP player council having quit in August after forming a break-away organisation with Canadian Vasek Pospisil.

The world number one caused shockwaves just before the U.S. Open when he announced he was forming the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) and was obliged to resign as head of the players council. According to Brazilian doubles player Bruno Soares, who sits on the players council, Serbian Djokovic is on a list of players applying to seek election in December.

"Yeah, I saw the list. Not only them. There is a bunch of people. It's quite interesting, because they resigned three months ago to go ahead with PTPA," Soares said at the ATP Finals on Wednesday. "I don't really know what's going on at the PTPA. "I was kicked out from their (group), I guess because I stayed in the player council, so I don't know their ideas."

Americans John Isner and Sam Querrey also resigned from the 12-man player council which was set up to deliver advisory decisions to the ATP's Board. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are all on the players council and have voiced their opposition to the PTPA.

Soares, who is also seeking re-election, said he was "shocked and curious" at the latest turn of events. "I mean, Novak and Vasek, they were always very active on the council. And it's nice. It's good to have people," he said.

"They decided to form PTPA. I guess all of us at the player council respect that. I mean, there is nothing against what they are trying. Is just I guess it doesn't really go both ways, player council and PTPA, so they had to resign. "I guess if they want to go back, they want to try to help the players in the best possible way."

Djokovic was in action on Wednesday against Russian Daniil Medvedev.

