Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-Mets' Cano handed 162-game suspension for positive doping test

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended for 162 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball (MLB) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 02:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 02:57 IST
Baseball-Mets' Cano handed 162-game suspension for positive doping test

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended for 162 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball (MLB) said in a statement on Wednesday. Cano tested positive for anabolic steroid Stanozolol, MLB said.

His suspension is one of the most severe sanctions the league has ever imposed and will begin during the 2021 season, with the 38-year-old forfeiting a $24 million salary as a result, according to media reports. "We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson's suspension," said Mets President Sandy Alderson in a statement.

"The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB's efforts toward eliminating performance enhancing substances from the game." The eight-time All-Star was traded to the Mets prior to the start of the 2019 season and was previously suspended for 80 games in 2018 for violating MLB's drug policy.

Cano, who won the World Series with the New York Yankees in 2009, had 10 home runs and a .316 batting average during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 MLB season.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

High hopes for abortion rights to expand in Argentina

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Nov 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A fresh effort to make abortion legal in Argentina has a better chance of success than did previous failed efforts, supporters said on Wednesday, given political change and un...

Soccer-Czechs pip Scotland for promotion, Russia hopes end in humiliation

Czech Republic beat neighbours Slovakia 2-0 to pip Scotland for promotion to the top tier of the Nations League on Wednesday while Russias hopes ended with a 5-0 humiliation in Serbia as Hungary went up instead. Wales also qualified, beatin...

Max Levchin's Affirm IPO filing shows revenue surge

Lending startup Affirm Holdings Inc disclosed its application for an initial public offering IPO on Wednesday, lining up for another high-profile Silicon Valley stock market debut after DoorDash and Airbnb filed to float their shares earlie...

Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales

Former President Barack Obamas A Promised Land sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history. The first-day sales, a record for Peng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020