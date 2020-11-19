Left Menu
Cameron Green will play ODIs only if he can bowl few overs: Langer

Australian coach Justin Langer has said that all-rounder Cameron Green will be given a chance in the three-match ODI series against India only if he can bowl a few overs.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 19-11-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 09:04 IST
Australian coach Justin Langer (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australian coach Justin Langer has said that all-rounder Cameron Green will be given a chance in the three-match ODI series against India only if he can bowl a few overs. The coach justified his opinion saying that if Green ends up bowling a few overs, it will give the desired balance to the Aaron Finch-led side.

India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The first ODI will be played on November 27 in Sydney. "In one-day cricket, he will only play if he can bowl a few overs because that is how we will set up the team. He has not had the white-ball experience to come in as a pure batsman but if he can bowl a few overs, my gosh he becomes a good prospect," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

However, Langer said that Green can be selected for the longest format on just the basis of his batting. Green's bowling will not make much difference if he has to be selected for the Test team. "But Test cricket is different. He has earned the right to play Test cricket on his batting. I love watching him bat. For such a tall batsman, he has got so much time," said Langer.

The four-match Test series between India and Australia will commence from December 17 in Adelaide. The first Test will be a day-night contest. (ANI)

