Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Kohli and boys shift focus to fielding

Ahead of the upcoming series against Australia, the Indian squad is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the tour and on Thursday every player shifted their focus to fielding.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 19-11-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 11:27 IST
Ind vs Aus: Kohli and boys shift focus to fielding
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav training with fielding coach R Sridhar (Photo/ Team India Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming series against Australia, the Indian squad is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the tour and on Thursday every player shifted their focus to fielding. Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari were seen doing fielding drills alongside fielding coach R Sridhar.

Team India's official Instagram handle posted the photos of fielding sessions and the post was captioned as: "Eyes firmly on the ball". India and Australia will first lock horns against each other in ODIs and T20Is and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game.

Kohli will just be playing one Test against Australia, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). On Tuesday, the Indian team had started preparing for the Test series as Kohli posted a video of batting with the red-ball. The fielders were positioned in Test-match like fielding positions and the Kohli-led side seemed to be using a Test-match like stimulation to leave no stone unturned in preparing for the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins.

Indian squad for all the three-formats had arrived in Australia last week and now every player has started undergoing net sessions to be fully prepared. During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. Kohli-led side eventually won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Midfielder Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam hopeful of playing in back-to-back Olympics

The Indian womens hockey teams midfielder Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam has said that she is hopeful of representing the country in back-to-back Olympics. Pukhrambam is no stranger to the Olympic Games, having captained the side that took part a...

Netflix sets February 2021 release date for 'Malcolm & Marie'

Netflix has announced that John David Washington and Zendaya-starrer Malcolm Marie will premiere on its platform on February 5, 2021. According to Variety, the streamer is also planning an&#160;Academy Awards&#160;campaign for the black-an...

KOLKATA BULLION OPENING

KOLKATA,Nov.19PTI SILVER RDY.BAR RS.63,500.00 PER KG. SILVER RDY.PORTION RS.63,600.00 PER KG.GOLD 24 CARAT RDY. RS.51,440.00 PER 10 GMS. GOLD 22 CARAT RDY. RS.48,800.00 PER 10 GMS.HALLMARKED GOLD22 CARAT RS.49,530.00...

Soccer-Messi says I'm tired of being blamed for everything at Barcelona

A frustrated Lionel Messi said he is tired of being blamed for problems at Barcelona after he was accused by Antoine Griezmanns former agent of making life difficult for the French striker at the La Liga club. Eric Olhats had accused Messi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020