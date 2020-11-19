Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abhinav Bindra named as event ambassador for ADHM 2020

In a quest to inspire India to run, Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) on Thursday announced India's only individual Olympic gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra, as the event ambassador for the 16th edition, scheduled to take place on November 29 in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:09 IST
Abhinav Bindra named as event ambassador for ADHM 2020
Abhinav Bindra (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

In a quest to inspire India to run, Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) on Thursday announced India's only individual Olympic gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra, as the event ambassador for the 16th edition, scheduled to take place on November 29 in New Delhi. Bindra, who has been conferred with the Arjuna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Padma Bhushan made history when he won the gold in the 10 m air rifle event at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. He is excited to be associated with the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2020, which over the years has championed the running movement and created a paradigm shift in the health and fitness quotient of the capital.

"Today, the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon has motivated individuals, young and old, to adopt a healthy lifestyle, run for a cause and empower women to put their best foot forward. The spirit of the event energizes runners; instills faith. It has become a source of inspiration to conquer limitations and push limits. In spite of the challenges this year, the amateurs have the opportunity to participate from different parts of India but finish together in spirit through the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon Mobile App," Bindra said in a statement. He further added, "To salute the spirit of each participant, you have a chance to cherish the personalised limited edition Unity Medal, inspired by the Ashoka Chakra."

Apart from the Olympic medal, the former shooter, who was the youngest participant in the 1998 Commonwealth Games, bagged seven Commonwealth Games medals, three Asian Games medals and one World Championships medal during the course of his career. After an illustrious career, Bindra retired from shooting post the Rio Olympics in 2016. However, the 38-year-old is not done with sports just yet. Through the Abhinav Bindra Foundation, the now-entrepreneur looks to bring Global Best Practice to the Indian Sporting Landscape, and also encourages physical excellence with data-driven physiotherapy through ABTP. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years jail in illegal funding case

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday sentenced Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa head, Hafiz Saeed, to 10-year imprisonment in an illegal funding case. The court also ordered that Saeeds properties be confiscated.Accordi...

Education Minister to be conferred with Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be conferred with the Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award at a virtual ceremony on 21st November 2020.This award will be another in the list of many other national and international...

India Data Centres Draw USD 396 Mn Investment in 2020 So Far - Report

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoir Data centre industry revenue grew 3X in last 6 years - from USD 386 mn in 2014 to USD 1.01 bn in 2019 At least USD 7 bn leveraged capital investment committed or in stages of being deployed Indias 126 t...

Book chronicles journey of historic guns in India

International arms expert Robert Elgood explores historic Indian firearms in a new book by focusing on the famed Jodhpur collection that includes the best Indian matchlocks, modern British and American sporting guns, shotguns, revolvers and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020