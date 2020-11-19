Soccer-Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Spaniard Guardiola has guided City to two Premier League titles and an FA Cup since his arrival in 2016. "Pep's contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years. It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire Club," City chairman Khaldoon Mubarak said in a statement.

His current five-year stay at City is the longest spell in charge of a single club since he began his managerial career in 2008. The 49-year-old managed Barcelona from 2008-12 and spent three years in charge of Germany's Bayern Munich before joining City.

"Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself," Guardiola said. "Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success.