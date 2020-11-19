Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guardiola signs new two-year deal with Manchester City

Manchester City on Thursday announced that manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:41 IST
Guardiola signs new two-year deal with Manchester City
Pep Guardiola (Photo/ Manchester City Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City on Thursday announced that manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with the club. "Manchester City are pleased to announce that Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with the club. The contract, which now runs to the summer of 2023, sees Guardiola's commitment to City extended to seven years from his arrival in 2016," the club said in a statement.

Since joining Manchester City, Pep has had a transformational effect on the club's playing style and has guided the team to eight major trophies, setting a series of significant records along the way. In total, the team has won 181 of the 245 matches under him, a win rate of 73.87 percent. Guardiola's current five-year stay is already the longest commitment he has made to a football club since becoming a manager in 2008 and this extension will see him overtake Joe Mercer and put him second on the club's list of longest-serving post-war managers.

After inking a new deal, Guardiola expressed delight and looks to continue improving the club. "Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself -- from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the chairman and owner. Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success," Guardiola said in a statement.

"Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have. I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well and I am humbled by the confidence the owner, chairman, ferran and Txiki have shown in me to continue for two more years after this season. The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving, and I am very excited and about helping Manchester City do that," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda tests COVID-19 positive

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Sadananda Gowda tested COVID-19 positive.The Union Minister shared the information through social media on Thursday and asked the people who came in his co...

Nigeria should sanction CNN for report on shooting of protesters -minister

Nigeria should sanction CNN for a report that the countrys military shot and killed protesters demonstrating against police brutality, a minister said on Thursday, but the U.S. channel defended its reporting. The U.S. broadcaster used unver...

English sports get USD 400M bailout, with rugby prioritized

English sports are receiving 300 million pounds almost USD million from the government with half going to rugby to help them survive without fans being allowed into venues during the pandemic. Sports governing bodies and teams will recei...

Holy smoke! German customs seizes 10 tons of shisha tobacco

German authorities have seized 10.2 metric tonnes of water pipe tobacco they say was being smuggled into Berlin from the Mideast to avoid import taxes, officials said on Thursday. The overnight operation carried out by police and customs of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020