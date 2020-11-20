Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis

"Excited to be in the semi-finals." Nadal was untouchable on his serve in the first set, losing only five points, and the pressure told on Tsitsipas who was unable to unleash his attacking game. SUCCESSIVE ACES The Greek fought off break points at 3-3 but at 4-4 he buckled with a double-fault allowing Nadal the chance to serve for the opening set, a task he achieved with successive aces. Nadal had won his previous 70 matches when winning the first set so Tsitsipas's prospects looked bleak, but he was handed an unexpected lifeline when Nadal hit trouble serving at 4-5.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 05:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 05:13 IST
Tennis-Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis

Rafa Nadal's hopes of winning the year-ending ATP Finals for the first time live on after the Spaniard beat defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 4-6 6-2 on Thursday. The last round-robin match in the London Group had become a straight knockout with both men having lost to Dominic Thiem and beaten Andrey Rublev earlier in the week.

But it was Spaniard Nadal who always appeared the more likely winner despite a lapse which allowed Tsitsipas to extend the contest into a decider at a near-deserted O2 Arena. After a flurry of service breaks at the start of the third set, the 34-year-old Nadal showed all his experience to pull away and reach the semi-finals for the first time in five years.

As group runner-up behind Austrian Thiem, he will face Daniil Medvedev for a place in the final with the Russian already assured of top spot in the Tokyo Group. World number one Novak Djokovic plays Alexander Zverev on Friday with the winner to play Thiem in the other semi-final.

"In general this was a very positive match for me," said Nadal, who despite winning 20 Grand Slam titles has only two runners-up places to show for his previous nine appearances at the ATP Finals. "Excited to be in the semi-finals." Nadal was untouchable on his serve in the first set, losing only five points, and the pressure told on Tsitsipas who was unable to unleash his attacking game.

SUCCESSIVE ACES The Greek fought off break points at 3-3 but at 4-4 he buckled with a double-fault allowing Nadal the chance to serve for the opening set, a task he achieved with successive aces.

Nadal had won his previous 70 matches when winning the first set so Tsitsipas's prospects looked bleak, but he was handed an unexpected lifeline when Nadal hit trouble serving at 4-5. A well-struck backhand earned Tsitsipas a couple of set points out of the blue and while Nadal saved one with a first serve he then double-faulted to send the match into a decider.

Tsitsipas immediately dropped serve, but broke Nadal again when the Spaniard netted a backhand. The Greek could not seize the initiative, however, and a loose backhand ensured a fourth straight break of serve after only one in the first 19 games. Nadal then regained his authority to power home.

Tsitsipas, who enjoyed his breakthrough moment here last year when, aged 21, he beat Thiem in the final, was downbeat about his performance. "I fought hard in the second set but very disappointed with the third, I was rushing and didn't know what I was trying to do honestly. I should have been a bit more clever," he said.

Earlier in the day, Rublev beat Thiem 6-2 7-5 to end his maiden appearance on a high -- earning himself $153,000 for the group win and 200 ranking points in the process.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump will announce on Friday rules to lower U.S. drug prices

U.S. President Donald Trump will announce on Friday two rules designed to lower drug prices, an administration official said on Thursday.The announcement was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The rules are expected to be final and ...

Biden says he's decided on treasury secretary nomination

President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that he has decided whom to nominate as his secretary of the Treasury Department. Biden said that the announcement will come just before or after Thanksgiving and that youll find it is someone who I t...

FOREX-Dollar halts slide after Mnuchin pulls plug on Fed's emergency schemes

The dollar halted its week-long slide on Friday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Federal Reserve to return money earmarked for pandemic lending to businesses, nonprofits and local governments. While the move was aimed a...

Georgia official: Vote audit over; Biden still leads Trump

A top Georgia elections official says a hand tally of the presidential race in Georgia is complete, and the results affirm Democrat Joe Bidens lead over Republican President Donald Trump. Gabriel Sterling released the information to The As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020