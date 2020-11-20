Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBL: Adelaide Striker signs Liam Scott and Spencer Johnson

Adelaide Strikers on Friday announced the signing of young guns Liam Scott and Spencer Johnson for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 20-11-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 08:43 IST
BBL: Adelaide Striker signs Liam Scott and Spencer Johnson
Liam Scott and Spencer Johnson (Image: Adelaide Strikers' Twitter ). Image Credit: ANI

Adelaide Strikers on Friday announced the signing of young guns Liam Scott and Spencer Johnson for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). The duo has signed their first BBL contracts. Scott has most recently featured in each of South Australia's four Marsh Sheffield Shield rounds in Adelaide this season, with the highest score of 61 which saved the game against Victoria.

Scott was also selected in Australia's U19 World Cup squad that went to South Africa in January, finishing the tournament with 107 runs including a half-century, and four wickets, from six matches. Johnson's left-arm fast bowling will also bring more firepower to the Strikers' attack, long touted to be in the Mitchell Starc mould, he even once body-doubled for the Australian quick in a promotional shoot.

"We welcome Liam and Spencer to the Adelaide Strikers, and we are most pleased to be able to offer them their first Big Bash contracts," Head Coach Jason Gillespie said in an official statement. "They're excitement machines, and with Spencer's left-arm pace and what we've seen already with Scotty in the Sheffield Shield, we're very happy to welcome and continue the development of these fine young players," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

6 dead after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in UP's Hapur, police deny claim

At least six people died in the last 48 hours allegedly after consuming illicit liquor in Brajpuri and Garh Mukteshwar area of Hapur, families of the victims claimed. However, Uttar Pradesh Police has dismissed the claims made by the famili...

Climate crisis: ‘Nowhere near the finish line’ – UN chief

Secretary-General Antnio Guterres applauded the blocs climate action in a virtual address to the European Council on Foreign Relations while emphasizing that we are still nowhere near the finish line... and still running behind in the race ...

Victims of road accident in UP's Pratapgarh were returning from wedding function: Senior govt official.

Victims of road accident in UPs Pratapgarh were returning from wedding function Senior govt official....

Couple commits suicide in Maharashtra's Vasai town

A married couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison mixed food here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vishnu Patel, 26, and his wife Pratiba, 22, were residents of Bhoipada in Vasai town of Palg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020