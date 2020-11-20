BBL: Adelaide Striker signs Liam Scott and Spencer Johnson

Adelaide Strikers on Friday announced the signing of young guns Liam Scott and Spencer Johnson for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). The duo has signed their first BBL contracts. Scott has most recently featured in each of South Australia's four Marsh Sheffield Shield rounds in Adelaide this season, with the highest score of 61 which saved the game against Victoria.

Scott was also selected in Australia's U19 World Cup squad that went to South Africa in January, finishing the tournament with 107 runs including a half-century, and four wickets, from six matches. Johnson's left-arm fast bowling will also bring more firepower to the Strikers' attack, long touted to be in the Mitchell Starc mould, he even once body-doubled for the Australian quick in a promotional shoot.

"We welcome Liam and Spencer to the Adelaide Strikers, and we are most pleased to be able to offer them their first Big Bash contracts," Head Coach Jason Gillespie said in an official statement. "They're excitement machines, and with Spencer's left-arm pace and what we've seen already with Scotty in the Sheffield Shield, we're very happy to welcome and continue the development of these fine young players," he added. (ANI)