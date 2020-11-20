Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wallabies skipper Hooper seeking step toward silverware on Newcastle return

More than 100 tests later, Australia captain Michael Hooper will return to the scene of his whirlwind debut on Saturday when the Wallabies host Argentina in Newcastle. The durable flanker featured for only about 10 minutes in his first match in 2012, which was played in some of the most wretched conditions seen in test rugby as the Wallabies suffered a shock 9-6 loss to Scotland.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 09:30 IST
Rugby-Wallabies skipper Hooper seeking step toward silverware on Newcastle return

More than 100 tests later, Australia captain Michael Hooper will return to the scene of his whirlwind debut on Saturday when the Wallabies host Argentina in Newcastle.

The durable flanker featured for only about 10 minutes in his first match in 2012, which was played in some of the most wretched conditions seen in test rugby as the Wallabies suffered a shock 9-6 loss to Scotland. Former Australia captain David Pocock ended up needing treatment for hypothermia after battling through the cyclonic wind and sheets of rain, and test rugby never returned to the port city until this week.

"It's weird your debut night, because it goes so quick, it's over in a flash," Hooper told reporters on Friday. "I was on the field for all of nine or 10 minutes in some of the worst conditions I've ever played in -- and the loss."

The Wallabies have gone through two World Cup cycles and a slew of coaches since but Hooper has remained a constant, indefatigable presence in Australia's back row. The 29-year-old has savoured plenty of highlights through his career but hoisting a big trophy as captain is not among them.

The last time Australia won a major title was the truncated 2015 Rugby Championship before the World Cup in England, with then-captain Stephen Moore holding the trophy aloft with former coach Michael Cheika. Cheika is now a coaching consultant for Argentina, whose stunning 25-15 win over the All Blacks last week blew the Tri-Nations right open.

A win on Saturday will put the Dave Rennie-coached Wallabies top of the table and Hooper within tantalising reach of an elusive piece of silverware. "We make no bones, we want to put some silverware in our closet again," he said.

"We're clear on what we're trying to achieve and the pressure is on us to want to be able to do that."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra; Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about ViagraDirector Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a musi...

EU auditors: Antitrust probes too slow to curb tech giants

The EUs efforts to rein in the power of big tech companies such as Google and Facebook through antitrust investigations have taken too long, dulling their effectiveness, a report said Thursday. Legal tools available to the blocs competition...

Brexit trade negotiations suspended because of COVID-19 case

As if the Brexit trade negotiations were not tortuous enough, the coronavirus added a twist at a crucial stage on Thursday when top-level talks had to be suspended because an EU negotiator tested positive for COVID-19. It added uncertainty ...

Rugby-Pumas look for improvement in Wallabies test

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma believes his players played to the best of their abilities in their breakthrough win over New Zealand last weekend but will still be looking for improvement against Australia in Newcastle on Saturday. The Pumas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020