LPL: Canada batsman Ravinderpal Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Canada batsman Ravinderpal Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sri Lanka for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and has been isolated for treatment.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:41 IST
LPL logo. Image Credit: ANI

Canada batsman Ravinderpal Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Sri Lanka for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and has been isolated for treatment. Although Singh travelled in the same flight and bus as several other players including Andre Russell, Ravinderpal's positive test will not have an impact on any other player's or official's involvement in the tournament, according to tournament organisers, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"[Ravinderpal] has been sent for treatment at another hotel in the area, which has been set up like a hospital. He is not at the same hotel as the others, and they are all in their bubble. The others will be training and preparing for the tournament as usual," said Anil Mohan, CEO of the IPG Group company, which is organising the LPL. Ravinderpal was set to play for the Colombo Kings franchise but his availability for the tournament now depends on his recovery.

LPL's inaugural season will start next week despite star players including Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga and others have pulled out of the tournament. In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches. Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26.

Every day there will be doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14. The final will be played on December 16. (ANI)

