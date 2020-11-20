Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Players may take a few games to settle in, feels Kerala Blasters' Nishu Kumar

Kerala Blasters FC footballer Nishu Kumar feels that the players will take some time to get back into rhythm and asserted that having five substitutions per game is a good move.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 20-11-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 15:45 IST
ISL 7: Players may take a few games to settle in, feels Kerala Blasters' Nishu Kumar
Kerala Blasters will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan on Friday (Image: Kerala Blasters' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Blasters FC footballer Nishu Kumar feels that the players will take some time to get back into rhythm and asserted that having five substitutions per game is a good move. ISL will be India's first major showpiece event to be organised since the lockdown happened in March earlier this year.

Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters FC to kickstart the seventh season of ISL on Friday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa. "I think the players may take a few games to settle in. We have a good fitness trainer and the coach (Kibu Vicuna) is very caring about our fitness. He is not putting a lot of pressure on us," Goal.com quoted Nishu as saying.

"Having five substitutions will help this season because now the coach has more options so that is a plus point. We are ready for the season," he added. Nishu, who is most likely to make his Blasters debut on Friday, exuded confidence and said that pressure to perform will have no effect on him.

"We have a good squad. Experienced foreigners and young players. We have a good mixture and the coach Kibu was with Mohun Bagan who dominated the I-League -- I am feeling very positive about this season. I am working hard to be in better shape," the former Bengaluru full-back said. "I don't feel that much pressure. I feel that I have to do my best in training whichever club I play for. I am young and have to improve. The pressure is more like motivation to perform. I hope I can give my best this season also. We have good support so I have to give my best," Nishu said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

‘Rajasthan to run 200 rural water supply systems on solar power’

The Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited has approved a proposal to equip stand-alone mini-drinking water supply systems to 200 villages with solar power. The decision is in accordance with the Rajasthan Solar Energy Po...

KTM launches KTM 250 Adventure bike

Premium motorcycle brand KTM, part of the Bajaj Auto group, on Friday launched KTM 250 Adventure model priced at Rs 2,48,256 ex-showroom Delhi. Bookings of the KTM 250 Adventure have commenced at KTM showrooms across the country from Friday...

Record COVID infections in Germany up pressure for stricter measures

Germany reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Friday, upping the pressure on leaders of the countrys 16 federal states to implement stricter restrictions favoured by Chancellor Angela Merkel to tame a second wave before Chris...

WRAPUP 2-Trump to meet Michigan lawmakers as he seeks to overturn defeat

President Donald Trump will meet with Republican leaders from Michigan at the White House on Friday as his campaign pursues an increasingly desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result following a series of courtroom defeats. The Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020