Rugby-France team to face Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup

Rugby-France team to face Scotland in the Autumn Nations CupReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-11-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:25 IST
France coach Fabien Galthie on Friday named the following team to face Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup at Murrayfield on Sunday. 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Vincent Rattez, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Dylan Cretin, 5-Romain Taofifenua, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Demba Bamba, 2-Camille Chat, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros
Replacements: 16-Julien Marchand, 17-Cyril Baille, 18-Mohamed Haouas, 19-Paul Willemse, 20-Cameron Woki, 21-Baptiste Couilloud, 22-Louis Carbonel, 23-Arthur Vincent