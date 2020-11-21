Manchester United confirms being hit by cyber attack

Manchester United have confirmed being hit by a cyber attack in a "sophisticated" operation. The club released a statement on Friday, confirming that there was a breach. United also said that the club's IT defence system brought the issue under control later on.

"Manchester United can confirm that the club has experienced a cyber attack on our systems. The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimise the ongoing IT disruption," United said in an official statement. "Although this is a sophisticated operation by organised cybercriminals, the club has extensive protocols and procedures in place for such an event and had rehearsed for this risk. Our cyber defences identified the attack and shut down affected systems to contain the damage and protect data," it added.

United also confirmed that the website and app were not affected by the cyber attack and the club is also not aware of any breach of personal data of their fans and customers. "Club media channels, including our website and app, are unaffected and we are not currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers. All critical systems required for matches to take place at Old Trafford remain secure and operational and tomorrow's game against West Bromwich Albion will go ahead," United said in its statement.

Manchester United have had a rocky start to their Premier League 2020-21 season and are currently at the 14th position, eight points behind leaders Leicester City. The club will next take on West Brom later today in the Premier League. (ANI)