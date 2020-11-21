Left Menu
Neymar will be in starting XI against RB Leipzig: Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that striker Neymar will be in the starting XI in the Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 21-11-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 09:39 IST
PSG striker Neymar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that striker Neymar will be in the starting XI in the Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig. Neymar had returned to action in Paris Saint-Germain's shock 3-2 loss to Monaco on Friday (local time).

The Brazil international had come off the bench after one hour for his first appearance for the club since the Champions League win at Basaksehir on October 28. "The match against Leipzig is going to be very difficult, but it would not have been much different if we'd won. Neymar is determined. He will start against Leipzig," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

PSG were cruising at half-time on their return to Ligue 1 action on Friday as Kylian Mbappe scored two goals. But the game changed after the first half and PSG ended up suffering a shock loss. It was the first time PSG let a two-goal lead slip to lose in the league since January 2015.

PSG is currently in the top spot in the Ligue 1 standings with 24 points from 11 matches. The side will next take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday. (ANI)

