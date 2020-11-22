Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Streb stays ahead at blustery RSM Classic

Streb, who tied his career-low round with a nine-under 63 on the Plantation Course on Friday, has not made a bogey since early in the first round. The 33-year-old has a three-stroke lead going into the final round and said he might try a more aggressive approach on Sunday at Sea Island, Georgia, where he logged his first - and so far only - PGA Tour win six years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 05:06 IST
Golf-Streb stays ahead at blustery RSM Classic

American Robert Streb extended his lead at the RSM Classic on Saturday with another bogey-free performance, carding a three-under par 67 in the third round. Streb, who tied his career-low round with a nine-under 63 on the Plantation Course on Friday, has not made a bogey since early in the first round.

The 33-year-old has a three-stroke lead going into the final round and said he might try a more aggressive approach on Sunday at Sea Island, Georgia, where he logged his first - and so far only - PGA Tour win six years ago. "I don't think the wind's supposed to blow quite as hard tomorrow, so probably got to make a few birdies. Guessing a few guys will go low and see how we do," Streb said.

Streb will have to fend off two-time major winner Zach Johnson (65) and his fellow American Bronson Burgoon (67), who were tied for second through 54 holes. Johnson finished strong with a trio of birdies in the final five holes.

"In these conditions, when it's windy like this, you've really got to control your ball," Johnson said. "Putting with the wind I think is the most trying part. I would assume my peers would say the same."

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina finished four shots behind the leader in fourth place after a 65, while Americans Kevin Kisner (66) and Kyle Stanley (68) were tied for fifth with Colombia's Camilo Villegas (70).

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic and Nadal sent packing by Thiem and Medvedev

Rafa Nadals dream of a first ATP Finals title and Novak Djokovics quest for a record-equalling sixth vanished in defeats by Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem in two seismic semi-finals on Saturday. As the curtain comes down on Londons 12 ye...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Judge dismisses Trump election lawsuit in PennsylvaniaPresident Donald Trump faced a new setback on Saturday in his desperate bid to overturn the U.S. election as a federal judge di...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Ethiopia rejects African mediation, pushes toward rebel-held Tigray capitalThe Ethiopian government rebuffed an African effort to mediate on Saturday, saying its troops had seized another...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Three Swiss team members test positive for COVID-19Three Swiss national team skiers have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Fridays Alpine Ski World Cup parallel giant slalom com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020