Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli's return will create big hole, Ind-Oz series' fate lies on selection choices: Chappell

"India's enforced period of lockdown - with training allowed - will provide the team more time to acclimatise in Australian conditions than the rushed pre-Test schedule that touring teams normally experience," he said.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 22-11-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 10:53 IST
Kohli's return will create big hole, Ind-Oz series' fate lies on selection choices: Chappell
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

The legendary Ian Chappell believes that Virat Kohli's departure after the first India-Australia Test next month will leave a "big hole" in the visiting line-up, creating a selection dilemma which could ultimately decide which way the series goes. Kohli will return home after the first Test in Adelaide from December 17 to 21, to welcome his first child. The 77-year-old Chappell feels the situation provides a perfect opportunity for young Indian batters to show their skills.

"This creates both a big hole in the Indian batting order and an opportunity for one of their talented young players to make a name for himself," Chappell wrote in a column for ESPNcricinfo.com. "What was already shaping up as an exciting tussle now has the added stimulus of crucial selection decisions. The result could well come down to who is the bravest set of selectors." Stressing on the importance of making correct selection choices, Chappell voted in favour of Will Pucovski over an off-colour Joe Burns to be David Warner's partner at Australia's opening slot. He differed with Australia coach Justin Langer, who has backed Burns. Chappell said selection should always be made on the basis of current form. "...I was flummoxed by the Australian coach's summation of the choice between incumbent Joe Burns and rising star Will Pucovski for the job of David Warner's opening partner. "...you shouldn't overestimate the value of the partnership. Burns' contributions last summer equated to an aggregate of 256 runs at an average of 32 with two half-centuries. That is the performance of a below-average Test player," the former Australia skipper said.

"Pucovski has taken a sledgehammer to the entryway by making six centuries at Shield level, three of them doubles; two of those double-hundreds came this season," he added. Chappell feels India will have an edge over the hosts in terms of preparation in the COVID-19 times. "This summer's chaotic, pandemic-plagued Australian cricket schedule may just benefit India in their quest to repeat last tour's series victory. "India's enforced period of lockdown - with training allowed - will provide the team more time to acclimatise in Australian conditions than the rushed pre-Test schedule that touring teams normally experience," he said. The additional training time while being in quarantine here will help the visitors in acclimatising with the Australian conditions, Chappell said. ...if the Indian selectors have done their job properly, the batsmen currently enduring the Sydney lockdown training will become re-acquainted with the requirements needed on bouncy pitches rather than being confused by the experience." India's tour Down Under starts with three ODIs here on November 27 followed by as many T20 Internationals and the much-awaited four-match Test series. The Indians are currently undergoing a two-week quarantine period after arriving here on November 13, but Kohli and his men have been allowed to train by the New South Wales government while being in isolation.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Automation of cargo clearance processes to improve trade facilitation: ADB

Expeditious cargo clearance with minimal physical interface for an efficient supply chain and quick adoption to digitisation would help countries within South Asia to improve trade amidst the pandemic even as the national lockdowns have beg...

Sydney Sweeney joins drama-comedy 'American Sole'

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has boarded the cast of dramedy American Sole. Led by Pete Davidson and OShea Jackson Jr, the STX movie will be directed by Ian Edelman from his own script. Hollywood star Kevin Hart is attached as a producer, r...

IOB expects resolution of NPAs worth Rs 18,000 cr in 2nd half of FY21

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank IOB expects resolution of about Rs 18,000 crore of non-performing assets NPAs under the insolvency and bankruptcy process during the second half of the current fiscal, a move that will boost its bottomline. ...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 3.7 lakh surveyed, first time RT-PCR tests more than antigen tests

For the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi has exceeded the number of rapid antigen tests, while over 3.7 lakh people have been surveyed as part of the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the national capital, the Unio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020