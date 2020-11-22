The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC in Margao. *Tennis report of Prajnesh Gunneswaran from Orlando Open.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-ROHIT-INTERVIEW Ready to bat anywhere, will leave it to team management: Rohit on Australia tour By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) He has enjoyed and revelled in his new role as a Test opener but Rohit Sharma is ready to be flexible about his batting position in the eagerly-anticipated Test series against Australia as per the demands of the team management. SPO-CRI-SURYA-INTERVIEW Was disappointed with Australia snub but felt good after chat with Rohit: Suryakumar By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Anguished beyond words after being overlooked for the tour of Australia, Suryakumar Yadav found comfort in a pep talk with Rohit Sharma.

SPO-CRI-SHASTRI-ROHIT Rohit, Ishant need to leave for Australia in 3-4 days if they are to play Tests: Shastri Sydney, Nov 22 (PTI) India head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his apprehensions about senior players Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma's participation in the upcoming Test series if they don't reach Australia in the next few days. SPO-CRI-IND-CHAPPELL Kohli's return will create big hole, Ind-Oz series' fate lies on selection choices: Chappell Sydney, Nov 22 (PTI) The legendary Ian Chappell believes that Virat Kohli's departure after the first India-Australia Test next month will leave a "big hole" in the visiting line-up, creating a selection dilemma which could ultimately decide which way the series goes.

SPO-CRI-ZAMPA-KOHLI Kohli is not what you see on cricket field, he is chilled out guy: Zampa Sydney, Nov 22 (PTI) Virat Kohli's on-field image might be that of a combative batting superstar but Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa says the India captain came across as a "chilled out guy" during their interactions in the recent IPL. SPO-CRI-MCDONALD-SMITH McDonald warns Indians against bouncing out Smith Sydney, Nov 22 (PTI) Attempting to replicate Neil Wagner and rattle Steve Smith with a barrage of bouncers may not be a good idea for the visiting Indians in the upcoming series, according to Australia's assistant coach Andrew McDonald.

SPO-CRI-COVID-PAK Pak players to face less restrictions during quarantine in NZ tour: Report Karachi, Nov 22 (PTI) The 50-strong Pakistani cricket contingent, which is heading to New Zealand on Monday for a T20 and Test series next month, will face less restrictions compared to the tour of England that the side undertook earlier this year, a report said here. SPO-CRI-LPL-AFRIDI Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators in inaugural LPL Karachi, Nov 22 (PTI) Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will lead Galle Gladiators franchise in the coronavirus-hit inaugural Lankan Premier League (LPL) Twenty20 tournament to be played in Hambantota, Sri Lanka from November 26 to December 16.

SPO-ATH-LD RESIGNATION Indian athletics' High Performance Director Volker Herrmann quits (Eds: Updating with quotes of AFI President Sumariwalla) New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Athletics Federation of India's High Performance Director Volker Herrmann, whose contract was extended by the Sports Ministry till the end of 2024 Olympics, has relinquished the post, saying he "could no longer meet the self-imposed expectations coming along with the role." SPO-ISL-HYDERABAD ISL: After forgettable last season, Odisha and Hyderabad seek fresh start Bambolim (Goa), Nov 22 (PTI) A fresh start will be the mantra for both Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC when the two sides clash in the Hero Indian Super League, here on Monday. SPO-CRI-WBBL-FINE CA fines Sydney Sixers USD 25,000 for listing player outside its squad Sydney, Nov 22 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Sunday fined the Women's Big Bash League side Sydney Sixers USD 25,000 for breaching tournament regulations by listing a player on the team sheet despite not being part of its official squad.