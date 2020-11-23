Rugby-Biggest pressure on All Blacks comes from within, says Tuipulotu

Left Menu
Tuipulotu said the angry reaction to their poor performances was nothing compared to the pressure the team puts on itself to deliver. "There is always internal pressure on the All Blacks standard and how we do things that outweighs the pressure we get from outside the environment," he said on a conference call on Monday ahead of Saturday's rematch with the Pumas.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 23-11-2020 10:07 IST
All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu moved to dampen criticism of the side on Monday following back-to-back defeats in the Tri-Nations, saying their own expectations are higher than those from outside the team. The All Blacks were heavily criticised by media and fans after a 25-15 loss to Argentina on Nov. 14, which followed a 24-22 defeat to the Wallabies a week earlier.

The outpouring of criticism provoked a response from captain Sam Cane, who said it was overdone and that fans had no idea what was going on within the team. Tuipulotu said the angry reaction to their poor performances was nothing compared to the pressure the team puts on itself to deliver.

"There is always internal pressure on the All Blacks standard and how we do things that outweighs the pressure we get from outside the environment," he said on a conference call on Monday ahead of Saturday's rematch with the Pumas. "The coach is the face of the squad and is always going to be in the firing line.

"Losing two in a row, the coach will get the blame. So it's on us to get a result and perform well." Veteran lock Sam Whitelock said he had learned to steer clear of mainstream media reports and reaction on social media platforms.

"As a younger player I used to read it all and it used to get me up and down," Whitelock said. "People are allowed to have their opinions. It's what makes it great, that people are so passionate about sport and rugby in New Zealand."

The All Blacks lead the standings on points differential ahead of the Pumas and Wallabies, with all three sides still in with a chance of winning the competition.

