CAF president Ahmad banned for five years by FIFA

The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's independent Ethics Committee on Monday found Ahmad Ahmad, the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) guilty of financial misconduct and as a result, he has banned for five years. Ahmad Ahmad was found guilty of breaching article 15 (duty of loyalty), article 20 (offering and accepting gifts or other benefits) and article 25 (abuse of position) of the 2020 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, as well as article 28 (misappropriation of funds) of the 2018 edition.

"The investigation into Ahmad's conduct in his position as CAF President during the period from 2017 to 2019 concerned various CAF-related governance issues, including the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in CAF's dealings with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities," FIFA said in an official release. In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA ruled that based on information gathered by the investigatory chamber, Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds, and abused his position as the CAF President, pursuant to the FIFA Code of Ethics.

Along with a ban from all football-related activity (administrative, sports, or any other) at both national and international level for five years, a fine in the amount of CHF 200,000 has also been imposed on Ahmad. The terms of the decision were notified to Ahmad on Monday, the date on which the ban comes into force.

In accordance with article 78 para 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the full, motivated decision will be notified to Ahmad in the next 60 days. (ANI)