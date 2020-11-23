Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling

Manchester United may need six points from their three remaining Champions League group stage games to qualify for the next phase of the competition after a shock defeat by Basaksehir this month, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:24 IST
Soccer-Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling

Manchester United may need six points from their three remaining Champions League group stage games to qualify for the next phase of the competition after a shock defeat by Basaksehir this month, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Monday. United won their opening two games against Paris St Germain and RB Leipzig before losing 2-1 to the Turkish champions and Solskjaer said Tuesday's return fixture at Old Trafford offered them the chance to respond and consolidate their position.

They currently lead Group H with six points but could potentially drop out of the top two if they lose again. "We started well with two wins but we were disappointed with the last game against Istanbul. We need 10 points to go through but you may need 12 points," Solskjaer told reporters.

"We're going to go into this game to try and win it and to win it well with a good performance because we have games coming thick and fast. That defeat last time was a big blow. "The Turkish champions, you know it'll be difficult. Nothing unexpected, but our level of concentration needs to be better. The goals we conceded, we caused our problems with organisation. We need to be more patient, disciplined in our positioning."

Solskjaer said he is hopeful French midfielder Paul Pogba will feature after missing Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win over West Bromwich Albion following a busy period with the French team. "He trained this morning, so we'll see if there's any reaction when we report tomorrow," Solskjaer said.

"Luke Shaw is out, Phil Jones is out and Jesse Lingard is still self-isolating after being in contact with a positive case. There are one or two things we need to look at."

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca says COVID-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be as much as 90 effective, giving the worlds fight against the global pandemic a new weapon, cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals. The British drugma...

MP: DNA test on Labrador to settle ownership dispute

In what may be a rare occurrence in a dispute over pets, police in Madhya Pradeshs Hoshangabad district plan to subject a Labrador to a DNA test after two people claimed ownership and the dog signaled recognition at both of them. As per pol...

Mexico denies deal made to nab capo in return for ex-defense minister

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday denied that Mexico had agreed to capture a cartel leader for the United States in order to secure the return of ex-defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos from U.S. custody.Reuters report...

Countries shouldn't wait for majority to be vaccinated, need to open borders now: IATA DG

Countries across the world should not wait for the majority of people to be vaccinated against coronavirus and need to open their borders by implementing systematic pre-departure testing, IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020