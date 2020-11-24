Difference between Rohit and Virat as captains is huge, says Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has once again spoken out on who should lead the Indian team in the shortest format of the game. Rohit recently led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL title and played a captain's knock in the final against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium. Gambhir said if players can get a chance to represent India on the basis of their IPL performances then why not captains. The former left-handed cricketer said that current skipper Kohli is not a bad captain but his deputy Rohit is better at the role.

"Virat is not a bad captain, but the discussion here is, who is a better captain and that is Rohit Sharma! And not just better, the difference between them is huge," Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected. "When we pick players for Indian team basis their IPL performance, then why can't we pick IPL captains as Team India's captain? So, then IPL shouldn't be a parameter while judging the batting/bowling performances. So why do you pick players from IPL?" he added.

Gambhir also cited examples of few players who got selected or had earlier been included after performing well in the IPL. "T Natarajan's selection is wrong, Washington Sundar's selection is wrong, Yuzvendra Chahal's selection is wrong, Kuldeep Yadav's selection is wrong, because all of these players were selected basis their IPL performance," said Gambhir.

Under Kohli's captaincy since 2013, RCB have made the playoffs three times in eight seasons but the side from Banglore has failed to clinch the IPL trophy. (ANI)