Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elite athletes will be in bio-secure zone, amateurs can run using ADHM app: Vivek Singh

The 16th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) is set to take place on Sunday and Vivek Singh Joint MD, Procam International, said that elite athletes will be staying in a bio-secure zone, adding that amateurs can participate using the app.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:39 IST
Elite athletes will be in bio-secure zone, amateurs can run using ADHM app: Vivek Singh
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava The 16th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) is set to take place on Sunday and Vivek Singh Joint MD, Procam International, said that elite athletes will be staying in a bio-secure zone, adding that amateurs can participate using the app.

"These are challenging times. We are very grateful to the government of India, the Sports Ministry, and the government of Delhi. This is not an ordinary event, it is a prestigious half marathon race. World's best used to come to Delhi and we felt that if there is a way that it can happen, maintaining all the protocol, then it should happen," Singh told ANI. He added, "Athletes will be tested twice while they're in Delhi and then only allowed to run on Sunday, elite athletes will be in a bio-secure zone. They are the ones who are running on Sunday, the rest can participate through the App which we have developed for the first time and they can register there and run anywhere they choose, starting tomorrow till Sunday evening."

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon will follow the highest level of safety standards, with bio-secure zones to ensure a COVID-free race for the elite runners. While the elite runners will be at the start line at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on November 29, amateurs from across the globe will join them via the exclusive Airtel Delhi Half Marathon Mobile App. Singh is hopeful that athletes will have a good experience. "The beauty of this event is that it brings everybody together at a common cause. This year, we knew we have this challenge and we had to go through this challenge... We are hopeful that athletes will have a good experience... It is a very big statement from India to the world," he said.

"Pollution is something I find personally better this time and we have measures regarding pollution very clearly laid on which we are following for the last four years. Pollution has been something which we have learnt to deal with and create a pollution-free channel for Elite athletes. We must also remember that elite athletes were in lockdown and were looking for opportunities of a good platform to run," he said. "We must also remember that the Olympics is also not very far away and athletes have that in mind so getting opportunities to run safely and with best are very rare and should be grabbed," Singh added. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian girl proves a valuable fish friend in shark rescue

While the words shark and Australia typically conjure up images of attacks on swimmers and surfers, 11-year-old Billie Rea didnt think twice in rescuing a shark trapped by the low tide in a rock pool and carrying it to deeper water. Ive got...

Travel, commodity stocks boost London shares on vaccine optimism

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, boosted by a jump in commodity stocks as investors remained hopeful of a swift economic recovery on positive COVID-19 vaccine updates, while an ease in quarantine restrictions lifted travel stocks. The comm...

Gnani.ai launches mandarin to English integrated speech solution for Indian Defence

Bangalore Karnataka India, November 24 ANIBusinessWire India Gnani.ai, a global frontrunner in Conversational AI today announced the launch of a new integrated Speech Recognition based solution for the Indian defence establishment. The end-...

Soccer-Another Korea national team staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Another staff member from South Koreas national football team has tested positive for COVID-19, Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections within the set-up to 11. RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-chan and Ulsan Hyundai ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020