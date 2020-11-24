Left Menu
New jersey, renewed motivation: Dhawan sounds warning bell for Australia

Ahead of the ODI series against Australia, Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday donned the new jersey of the Indian cricket team and said he is ready to go into the games with "renewed motivation".

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Photo/ Shikhar Dhawan Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the ODI series against Australia, Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday donned the new jersey of the Indian cricket team and said he is ready to go into the games with "renewed motivation". Dhawan took to Twitter to post his picture and wrote: "New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go."

India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. India and Australia will first play against each other in ODIs and T20Is and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The ODI series gets underway this Friday.

Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley confirmed that the day-night Test between India and Australia in Adelaide will go ahead as planned. South Australia had imposed a lockdown after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were detected last week, putting the pink-ball Test between the two sides under the scanner. Hockley informed that the situation is now under control and the lockdown was lifted on November 21 adding that he is very 'excited' about the pink-ball Test which will go ahead as per the schedule i.e. on December 17.

"There was a small cluster of COVID cases last week and we have given assurance by the South Australian government that it is been contained and the lockdown was lifted on Saturday. So we are confident that the Adelaide Test will go ahead as scheduled," Hockley had said in a virtual press conference. "We have been fortunate that there has been relatively negligible community transmission but we are taking precautions. As I said we are confident that the first Test will go ahead in Adelaide as scheduled and I am very excited about it," Hockley had stated while replying to ANI's query.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). (ANI)

