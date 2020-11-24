Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF's Disciplinary Committee issues warning to Mumbai City's Ahmed Jahouh

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday cautioned Mumbai City's midfielder Ahmed Jahouh after reviewing his direct red card incident against NorthEast United FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:16 IST
AIFF's Disciplinary Committee issues warning to Mumbai City's Ahmed Jahouh
Mumbai City FC logo . Image Credit: ANI

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday cautioned Mumbai City's midfielder Ahmed Jahouh after reviewing his direct red card incident against NorthEast United FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL). The midfielder has been warned that if any such incident is repeated then exemplary sanctions might be imposed in accordance with regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

Ahmed Jahouh had been given a red card in ISL 2020's second match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC on November 21 in Bambolim. "The AIFF body deemed Jahouh's first-half reckless tackle on NorthEast United FC player Khassa Camara, a serious foul play offence, endangering the safety of the opponent on field, after the video footage of the incident was sent for review," the ISL said in an official release.

While Jahouh has been let off without any further disciplinary action for the time being, he will serve an automatic 1-game suspension following his sending-off on Saturday. Jahouh is ineligible for selection in Mumbai City FC's next game, against FC Goa, on Wednesday at the JL Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre asks states to set up panels for vaccine distribution: Karna Minister

The Centre has asked states to constitute a steering committee at state-level and district and taluk levels for quick and effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccine once available, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. Bo...

India will play five T20Is against England, says Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that India will play five T20Is against England when the visitors tour the country early next year. While there have been talks on Ahmedabad hosting the day-night Test against England, the complete...

Sena MLA Sarnaik's son brought to ED office for questioning

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaiks son Vihang was on Tuesday brought to the EDs office here for questioning following raids at premises linked to his father in connection with a money laundering case being probed against a security service provi...

Russia's Lavrov, Iran's Zarif discuss Syria, Karabakh, nuclear deal in phone call

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situations in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Russias foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The two men also discussed Moscow and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020