India will play five T20Is against England, says Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that India will play five T20Is against England when the visitors tour the country early next year.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:59 IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that India will play five T20Is against England when the visitors tour the country early next year. While there have been talks on Ahmedabad hosting the day-night Test against England, the complete itinerary hasn't been announced yet. The former India skipper said on Tuesday that it will be a full-fledged tour of four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

"England is touring India for four Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is, it is easy to have bilaterals as there are just two teams, we have to keep assessing the situation, a lot of people are talking about the second COVID wave, we have to be careful," said Ganguly during a virtual press conference organised by Livingguard AG. Commenting on the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, Ganguly said: "We are trying to have the next IPL in India, it's a tournament for India, I always tell people that they need to be here to see what IPL means to India."

The BCCI has in the last few years ensured that it plans the ODI and T20I series keeping in mind whether the next showpiece event is a 50-over event or a 20-over event. The five T20Is against England will be good preparation for Virat Kohli's team for the upcoming T20 World Cup which is set to be played in India in October-November. When asked about the upcoming India-Australia series, Ganguly said: "Team is in Australia, they reached on November 11 (13), they will finish quarantine today, the team is in Australia, they will be starting cricket, Australia does not have a high number of COVID cases, boys are ready to get on to the field."

India and Australia are set to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The first ODI will be played on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by BCCI. (ANI)

