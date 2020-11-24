Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSA announce coaching line-up for Women's Super League

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the eight coaches who will head the four Women Super League (WSL) T20 squads.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:58 IST
CSA announce coaching line-up for Women's Super League
CSA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the eight coaches who will head the four Women Super League (WSL) T20 squads. The WSL 3.0 T20 player draft will be held on December 3 with almost 100 players from all nine provinces confirming their interest.

The league will be a strength versus strength domestic competition, designed to raise the standard of South African domestic cricket and give provincial players the chance to measure their skills against the established Proteas, most of whom will be taking part. In the tournament, six matches will be played from December 14-16 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. The coaching staff of the following teams is as follows:

Coronations -- Adele van Eck (head coach), Shaun Pretorius (assistant coach) Duchesses -- Martelize van der Merwe (head coach), Mark Arthur (assistant coach)

Thistles -- Angelique Taai (head coach), Richard Hlela (assistant coach) Starlights -- Claire Terblanche (head coach), Neo Sekokotla (assistant coach)

"We have assembled a strong team of qualified coaches within our ranks and looking forward to see how they fare in the third edition of this T20 tournament," commented CSA Senior Cricket Manager Johan Weyers in an official release. "With virtually all our Proteas in the draft we have a wonderful opportunity to measure emerging talent from within our domestic ranks against our established stars and this will achieve our dual objective of making sure that we are represented by the very best players at our disposal at the highest level and that our domestic game achieves growth and strength," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU bolsters consumer arsenal for collective redress

The European Parliament approved a landmark set of rules on Tuesday to enable consumers to pursue collective lawsuits against companies in the bloc. EU lawmakers said the collective redress directive would protect consumers from scandals su...

Polish ski slopes set to open, but only local skiers for now

Polish ski slopes look set to reopen this winter, but only for local people during the coming school holidays because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The government said at the weekend it was allowing shopping centres to reopen in the run-...

China economic activity can return to reasonable range in 2021 -Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday he expected that economic activity in the country can return to a reasonable range next year, after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on growth in 2020. Speaking at a news conference with the ...

Policy to enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots on anvil: DoT official

A policy to enable proliferation of public wifi hotspots in the country is on anvil, a senior Telecom Department official said on Tuesday. Department of Telecom Member Technology K Ramchand said all technologies including satellite communic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020