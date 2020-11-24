CSA announce coaching line-up for Women's Super League

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the eight coaches who will head the four Women Super League (WSL) T20 squads. The WSL 3.0 T20 player draft will be held on December 3 with almost 100 players from all nine provinces confirming their interest.

The league will be a strength versus strength domestic competition, designed to raise the standard of South African domestic cricket and give provincial players the chance to measure their skills against the established Proteas, most of whom will be taking part. In the tournament, six matches will be played from December 14-16 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. The coaching staff of the following teams is as follows:

Coronations -- Adele van Eck (head coach), Shaun Pretorius (assistant coach) Duchesses -- Martelize van der Merwe (head coach), Mark Arthur (assistant coach)

Thistles -- Angelique Taai (head coach), Richard Hlela (assistant coach) Starlights -- Claire Terblanche (head coach), Neo Sekokotla (assistant coach)

"We have assembled a strong team of qualified coaches within our ranks and looking forward to see how they fare in the third edition of this T20 tournament," commented CSA Senior Cricket Manager Johan Weyers in an official release. "With virtually all our Proteas in the draft we have a wonderful opportunity to measure emerging talent from within our domestic ranks against our established stars and this will achieve our dual objective of making sure that we are represented by the very best players at our disposal at the highest level and that our domestic game achieves growth and strength," he added. (ANI)