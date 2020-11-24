Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Klopp sings Firmino's praises as Liverpool prepare for Atalanta

Firmino had scored only twice in 23 Premier League matches before heading one in during Sunday's 3-0 victory over Leicester City and Klopp said he was happy with the Brazilian's output. "Scoring was always important for Bobby but he's a complete footballer," Klopp told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta at Anfield.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:58 IST
Soccer-Klopp sings Firmino's praises as Liverpool prepare for Atalanta

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp compared his team to an orchestra and said on Tuesday that his versatile forward Roberto Firmino always hits the right notes even if he is not scoring. Firmino had scored only twice in 23 Premier League matches before heading one in during Sunday's 3-0 victory over Leicester City and Klopp said he was happy with the Brazilian's output.

"Scoring was always important for Bobby but he's a complete footballer," Klopp told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta at Anfield. "Football is like an orchestra and if you have different people for instruments, some are louder, but all are important for the rhythm. Bobby can play without (goals) as well.

"We always celebrate goals but this one (against Leicester) was really emotional. The players read the newspapers and they saw some criticism (of Firmino)." Forward Mohamed Salah missed the clash after contracting COVID-19 on international duty with Egypt last week but has since tested negative.

"Mo trained and looked really good, a negative test like the rest. He's available. We have to see what we can do with that," Klopp said. "All the rest, no news. One looks closer, the other not so, that is the situation. I don't want to speak too much about it."

Liverpool have won their opening three matches in Group D, including a 5-0 victory over Atalanta earlier this month but Klopp said he would not take the Italian side lightly. "They're a threat even without a point to prove. We were exceptional (in Italy). We did everything right. It all came together. We know that game has nothing to do with tomorrow," Klopp added.

"They're a top team with a special way to play. I expect problems in this game."

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ATK Mohun Bagan's Inman wants to defeat his former coach Fowler 'at any cost'

ATK Mohun Bagans Australian-born Scottish player Brad Inman played under SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler in the A-League last year but he wants to beat the Liverpool legend at any cost in the much-awaited Kolkata derby of the Indian Supe...

UP okays ordinance against conversion for marriage, violators face up to 10 yrs in jail

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a draft ordinance to curb forcible or dishonest religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years. Under the proposed law, ...

PM Modi assured that COVID vaccine to be distributed in four stages: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said that when available, the COVID-19 vaccine would be distributed in four stages, beginning with frontline health workers. Speaking at a press conference here, Rupani said that Prime Minister...

Kidnapping cases: Court to frame charges against ex-UP minister Prajapati on Dec 3

A special court to try MPs and MLAs here fixed December 3 for framing of charges against former UP cabinet minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and his accomplice Ashish Shukla in connection with an alleged kidnapping and molestation case. Jud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020