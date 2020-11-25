Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Tuchel defends injury-ravaged PSG after lacklustre win over Leipzig

Forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who scored PSG's goal with a penalty, had recently returned from injury and the duo failed to shine at the Parc des Princes where the French champions leapfrogged their German opponents into second place in Group H. "Before last weekend's Ligue 1 game against Monaco, we'd had an average of seven players per game missing through injury," Tuchel told a news conference.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2020 04:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 04:49 IST
Soccer-Tuchel defends injury-ravaged PSG after lacklustre win over Leipzig

Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel defended his injury-ravaged team despite a poor showing in a fortunate 1-0 home win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday. Forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who scored PSG's goal with a penalty, had recently returned from injury and the duo failed to shine at the Parc des Princes where the French champions leapfrogged their German opponents into second place in Group H.

"Before last weekend's Ligue 1 game against Monaco, we'd had an average of seven players per game missing through injury," Tuchel told a news conference. "Neymar is playing having had no match rhythm, (Marco) Verratti played without training before," the German added.

Neymar only played half an hour against Monaco last weekend and Verratti came on as a late substitute after missing nine matches through injury. PSG were also without the injured Mauro Icardi, Thilo Kehrer, Juan Bernat and Julian Draxler, as well as the suspended Presnel Kimpembe.

The French champions, however, avenged their 2-1 loss at Leipzig in the last round of matches and are now ahead of the Germans thanks to a superior head-to-head record. "In Leipzig we lacked a bit of luck and today we were a bit fortunate," Tuchel said.

"We played with a lot of heart, we stuck together and we won. I'm not going to ask forgiveness for that. "Tonight it wasn't possible to get out of pressure with the ball and we have to accept that. I accept it."

PSG next face leaders Manchester United at Old Trafford on Dec. 2 when Leipzig visit Istanbul Basaksehir.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-NZ, Windies players pass final COVID-19 tests

All of the New Zealand and West Indies players in isolation in Christchurch have tested negative for the novel coronavirus and are due to be released as scheduled on Thursday, a day ahead of their opening Twenty20 match in Auckland. About 2...

'America is back,' Biden says, as he dumps Trump's foreign policy approach

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage, turning the page on President Donald Trumps America First policies as he pledged to work together with the nations allies. Introduc...

Pompeo says U.S. State Department transition process begun

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday indicated that the State Department has begun the transition process after the General Services Administration GSA, the federal agency that must sign off on presidential transitions, on Monday ...

As virus cases spike, financial outlook for world's airlines dims

With coronavirus cases spiking in the US and Europe, the financial outlook of the worlds airlines is getting worse. Airlines will lose more than USD 157 billion over this year and next because of the pandemic, their main trade group said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020