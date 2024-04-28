Left Menu

French state seeks to acquire some of Atos' activities, FinMin says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-04-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The French government has sent a letter of intent to Atos' board with the aim of acquiring all of its activities it deems strategic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. "This weekend I filed a letter of intent to acquire all the sovereign activities of Atos," Le Maire said in an interview with French news channel LCI.

Le Maire added that he wished to see other industrial groups join the French state's potential bid for the activities, without elaborating.

