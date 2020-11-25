Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-NZ, Windies players pass final COVID-19 tests

All of the New Zealand and West Indies players in isolation in Christchurch have tested negative for the novel coronavirus and are due to be released as scheduled on Thursday, a day ahead of their opening Twenty20 match in Auckland.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 25-11-2020 05:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 05:10 IST
Cricket-NZ, Windies players pass final COVID-19 tests

All of the New Zealand and West Indies players in isolation in Christchurch have tested negative for the novel coronavirus and are due to be released as scheduled on Thursday, a day ahead of their opening Twenty20 match in Auckland. About 20 players and support staff from both sides arrived in New Zealand after their commitments in the Indian Premier League and underwent a 14-day mandatory isolation period.

They were able to train in small groups after their first COVID-19 test and had three tests while in isolation. New Zealand Cricket, who confirmed the negative tests, said the players were likely to be released from about 10 a.m. (2100 GMT) on Thursday before heading to Auckland for the first of three Twenty20 games.

New Zealand, however, were forced to make some late changes to their squad for the first test match, which immediately follows the Twenty20 games, with all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel ruled out through injury. De Grandhomme has bone bruising in his right foot and been replaced by Daryl Mitchell, while Mitchell Santner has replaced Patel, who is slowly recovering from a torn calf muscle.

"The unavailability of Colin and Ajaz has obviously had a flow on effect to our T20 squad who are providing the replacement players for the test squad," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a statement. "Mitch and Daryl will be available for the final T20 game, before linking up with the test squad on Tuesday where we will monitor them closely to ensure they're fit and fresh ahead of the first test on Thursday."

Santner, who is one of the players still in managed isolation, has also been elevated to the captaincy for the final Twenty20 game, with Tim Southee joining the test squad. Southee, who took the captaincy in place of the rested Kane Williamson, had only been named for the first two games and Stead said Santner was the natural choice to lead the side.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria claims Israeli attack on post south of capital: report

Syrias military said suspected Israeli warplanes struck locations south of the capital Damascus late Tuesday, causing only material damage, state-run media reported. The report, which quotes an unidentified military official, said the warpl...

Australia's most populous state eases COVID-19 curbs, urges people return to offices

Australias New South Wales NSW state will ease social distancing restrictions and remove requirements for companies to allow employees work from home after recording nearly three weeks without any local transmission of COVID-19, Premier Gla...

Rejecting Trump's foreign policy approach, Biden says 'America is back'

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage, turning the page on Republican President Donald Trumps America First policies as he pledged to work together with the nations allie...

Canadian province Alberta bans indoor gatherings to curb COVID-19 spread

The Canadian province of Alberta said on Tuesday it would ban indoor social gatherings, halt classes for some students and reduce retail store capacities to slow the spread of COVID-19. Premier Jason Kenney also capped attendance at worship...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020