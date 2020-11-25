Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: We'll pick ourselves up, prepare for next match, says Coyle after defeat

After witnessing a defeat against Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle expressed disappointment, stating that they will pick themselves up and prepare for the next game.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 25-11-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 09:00 IST
ISL 7: We'll pick ourselves up, prepare for next match, says Coyle after defeat
Head Coach of Jamshedpur FC Owen Coyle (Photo/ Sportzpics) . Image Credit: ANI

After witnessing a defeat against Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle expressed disappointment, stating that they will pick themselves up and prepare for the next game. Chennaiyin FC began their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Tuesday. Anirudh Thapa opened the scoring for Chennaiyin just a minute into the game. Esmael Goncalves netted the second goal for Chennaiyin.

"We started slowly but after the second goal we showed a lot of heart and spirit. [Nerijus] Valskis scored a wonderful goal. We know that if we give him that kind of supply, he will score the goals... there was a lot of endeavour, but we are disappointed not to get anything from the game. We will pick ourselves up and be ready for the next match," Coyle said in the post-match press conference. Coyle also praised Thapa, terming him a "wonderful player".

"Thapa is a wonderful player. He was the best Indian midfielder in the league last season, and I have not seen anything to change my mind yet. I kept encouraging him to get forward as well. He is a wonderful player and a really good lad," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to attend centennial foundation day celebration of Lucknow University today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow at 530 pm on Wednesday. The University was established in 1920 and is celebrating its 100th year, an official statement from Pri...

Microsoft Office editing now available on iOS

Google on Tuesday announced the availability of the Office editing feature on iOS. Previously available on the web and Android, this feature brings the real-time collaboration tools and intelligence features of Google Workspace to Microsoft...

No. of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,44,746, while 86,42,771 people have recovered from disease so far: Health ministry.

No. of active COVID-19&#160;cases&#160;in India stands at 4,44,746, while 86,42,771 people have recovered from disease so far Health ministry....

China weighs legal steps against 'diehard' supporters of Taiwan independence

China is considering drawing up a blacklist of diehard supporters of Taiwans independence, the government said on Wednesday, which may see Beijing try to take legal steps against democratically-elected President Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan condemn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020