ISL 7: We'll pick ourselves up, prepare for next match, says Coyle after defeat

After witnessing a defeat against Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle expressed disappointment, stating that they will pick themselves up and prepare for the next game. Chennaiyin FC began their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Tuesday. Anirudh Thapa opened the scoring for Chennaiyin just a minute into the game. Esmael Goncalves netted the second goal for Chennaiyin.

"We started slowly but after the second goal we showed a lot of heart and spirit. [Nerijus] Valskis scored a wonderful goal. We know that if we give him that kind of supply, he will score the goals... there was a lot of endeavour, but we are disappointed not to get anything from the game. We will pick ourselves up and be ready for the next match," Coyle said in the post-match press conference. Coyle also praised Thapa, terming him a "wonderful player".

"Thapa is a wonderful player. He was the best Indian midfielder in the league last season, and I have not seen anything to change my mind yet. I kept encouraging him to get forward as well. He is a wonderful player and a really good lad," he said. (ANI)