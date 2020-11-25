Left Menu
PSG defended like crazy: Tuchel after win over RB Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said his side "defended like crazy" after the team defeated RB Leipzig 1-0 in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 11:06 IST
Thomas Tuchel (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said his side "defended like crazy" after the team defeated RB Leipzig 1-0 in the Champions League here on Wednesday. "We defended like crazy, and it's true we lost a lot of ball, but I also know what condition we're in physically. A lot of the players lack rhythm, conditioning, the players are physically and mentally tired and a lot of them aren't used to playing these types of games with us, such as Mitchel Bakker, Abdou Diallo, it was the first like this for Danilo here, others were coming back from injury," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

Although PSG did not display a brilliant performance, the team managed to secure all three points from the game, thanks to Neymar's first-half penalty. Neymar successfully converted a penalty in the 11th minute which proved enough for PSG to claim a win. Tuchel admitted his side can deliver a "better" performance than the one they saw against RB Leipzig but stressed that he does not want to be too critical of his players.

"It was not the best possible Paris Saint-Germain, but it was a pragmatic Paris Saint-Germain that can also stick together and fight. We did what was necessary and I do not want to be too critically of the lads, even if I know we can do better," he said. (ANI)

